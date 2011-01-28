Further Demonstrating Her Formidable Media Savvy, Meghan McCain Dubs Bachmann The 'Poor Man's Sarah Palin'

Meghan McCain is proving to be just as media savvy as the women she is criticising.

Last night on Lawrence O’Donnell McCain-the-younger had some harsh words for Tea Party responder Congresswoman Michele Bachmann.

“I think it’s important to note that Michele Bachmann is not a leader, and she is not the leader of the Republican party. Michele Bachmann, in my opinion, is no better than a poor man’s Sarah Palin.”

Zingy and Twitter friendly.

McCain then took swipes at Bachmann for her rebuttal of the President’s State of the Union address last night.

“I think CNN should be ashamed of themselves for airing this. It is one rogue woman who couldn’t even look into the camera directly and I take none of it seriously and I think if the Tea Party wants to put a candidate up to give a response, why don’t they have someone like Rand Paul, who was elected on the Tea Party platform, give that?”

Video below



