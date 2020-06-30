Meghan Markle's makeup artist says the royal family is a 'one way, one perspective' establishment

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Daniel Martin spoke about his friendship with the Duchess of Sussex in a new interview.

The Duchess of Sussex’s makeup artist Daniel Martin said she married into a “one way, one perspective” establishment.

“I feel like globally she resonates on so many levels, not only because of how she looks but who she is,” Martin said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Markle and Prince Harry resigned from their roles as senior working royals earlier this year, after Markle admitted “not many people have asked if I’m OK” during an emotional interview about royal life just months before.

Martin, who did Markle’s royal wedding makeup and attended her baby shower last year, spoke about his friendship with the duchess in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Speaking about his experience at the wedding, Martin said: “If anything, it gave my name and work a larger platform.

“To that though, I feel that what she represents is now. She is contemporary,” he added.

“She resonated on so many levels, because here is someone we all know. We all have a friend that looks like her, who is marrying into this establishment that was very one way, one perspective.”

Markle and Prince Harry resigned from their working roles in the royal family earlier this year after being told they wouldn’t be able to secure financial independence while representing the Queen.

“It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option,” Prince Harry said at a charity dinner after the announcement.

“You’ve come to know me well enough over all these years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values as I do,” Harry said. “And she does, she’s the same woman I fell in love with.”

The couple were open about their struggles with royal life in the lead up to the split, with Markle admitting that “not many people have asked if I’m OK.”

Martin added: “I feel like globally she resonates on so many levels, not only because of how she looks but who she is.

“And I think for me to associate myself with her, there’s a responsibility. I’m very fortunate that we’re authentic friends.

“I have to do and be as good, because we’re all in this together. She gave me this incredible gift, and now it’s my responsibility to share that,” he added.

Martin also spoke about his experiences with racism in the industry, saying that in the past clients have assumed he was the assistant rather than the makeup artist.

“As an Asian-American with a very white, Caucasian name, they either thought I was the manicurist or Daniel Martin’s assistant,” he said.

He added that he doesn’t think there are enough leadership roles for Asian-Americans in the fashion industry. Meanwhile, he believes there’s a lack of Black women in stylist roles.

“What I don’t see a lot in our industry are women of colour who are stylists. I know a lot of Black men who are stylists but not a lot of Black women who are stylists,” he said.

