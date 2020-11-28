Chris Jackson/Getty Images Markle looked festive at her first royal Christmas event before she and Prince Harry tied the knot.

Meghan Markle is a royal style icon, especially during the fall and winter seasons.

From festive plaid coats to holiday-party-ready dresses, she knows how to rock a winter look.

Meghan Markle‘s appearances at royal events are often remembered for her incredibly elegant fall and winter style.

With festive plaid coats, holiday-party-ready dresses, and statement-making maternity fashion, Markle has proven over and over again that she’s mastered the art of winter fashion.

From her first official royal Christmas to a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards, Insider looked back at the duchess’ most fashionable cold-weather outfits. Here are 13 of Meghan Markle’s best winter looks.

Before she was a royal, Markle rocked this festive crimson ensemble at an Elle event in 2016.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Meghan Markle in January 2016.

Markle paired the floral brocade dress by Dolce & Gabbana with a matching red lip. While the future duchess wore this look to an event in January, it would fit right in at any holiday party.

Markle knows her way around a stylish winter coat.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in December 2017.

While stepping out with Prince Harry in December 2017, Markle paired a button-up navy coat with stylish black suede boots.

She looked festive at her first royal Christmas event before she and Prince Harry tied the knot.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on December 25, 2017.

In 2017, while attending the royal family’s traditional Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, Markle wore a $US1,495 camel-coloured tie coat by Sentaler, brown suede boots, a matching hat, and a tan and red Chloé bag.

This all-black look from January 2018 was effortlessly chic and perfect for a chilly day.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle in January 2018.

Markle paired the belted black coat by Stella McCartney and matching velvet boots with an emerald green leather bag by British leather goods company DeMellier.

A cosy plaid coat is a must-have for the winter season.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle in February 2018.

This green plaid coat certainly made a statement on the duchess’ trip to Scotland in February 2018, and it would still be just as stylish today.

While pregnant with Archie, Markle brought glamorous maternity style to a royal visit in London.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle in December 2018.

In December 2018, Markle wore a floral-printed midi dress by Brock Collection and a grey coat by Soia & Kyo while on a visit to the residential care home Brinsworth House.

Everyone was buzzing after Markle made an appearance at the British Fashion Awards in December 2018.

Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Meghan Markle on stage during the British Fashion Awards 2018 on December 10, 2018.

The royal’s appearance was a complete surprise to everyone. For the occasion, she wore a stunning custom Givenchy one-shouldered gown to present Clare Waight Keller, the former creative director of Givenchy and the designer of Markle’s wedding dress, with the British Designer of the Year award.

For her second annual Christmas service appearance, Markle opted for a more toned-down, all-black outfit.

Joe Giddens/PA Images/Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas services in 2018.

Meghan Markle’s dress and coat were both designed by Victoria Beckham, while her hat was from Philip Treacy and her boots were Stuart Weitzman. Markle finished off the look with a simple Chloe bag.

Markle is a huge fan of monochrome, as seen in this coordinated look from January 2019.

Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Getty Images Meghan Markle in January 2019.

Markle often wears one-tone outfits but mixes up the textures, including suede and leather.

“Tone on tone is not just for the Queen,” she said in 2016. “A really fun way to play around with it is to just change up the textures.”

She wore another neutral look that month.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Meghan Markle in January 2019.

This time, the royal chose to pair a black Givenchy coat and an asymmetrical hem dress with simple nude pumps. Despite freezing temperatures, Markle also decided to break royal protocol by skipping wearing stockings for the event.

Also in January 2019, Markle wore a monochromatic blazer-and-dress combo.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle in January 2019.

The sleek, sophisticated maternity look didn’t come cheap – Markle’s matching blush pink blazer and dress from Brandon Maxwell cost around $US5,000. However, she proved she isn’t afraid to recycle her fashion and wore the same $US695 Matilde heels by Aquazzura she was photographed in to announce her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017.

Breaking from her mostly neutral wardrobe, Meghan Markle turned heads in a bright red coat and purple dress for an event in January 2019.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images Meghan Markle in January 2019.

The look was one of Markle’s brightest to date and featured a $US1,395 bright red coat by Sentaler and matching heels by Stuart Weitzman. Markle’s purple dress proved she can rock affordable fashion as well – the deep purple dress by Babaton by Aritzia retailed for $US138, according to Insider.

This all-camel outfit complete with a stylish coat is one of Meghan Markle’s most head-turning winter looks.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle in January 2020.

For an event in January 2020, Markle paired a stunning, brown silk skirt from Massimo Dutti with a simple brown turtleneck, Reiss camel-coloured coat, and brown velvet Jimmy Choo pumps.

The monochromatic look with contrasting textures perfectly aligns with this year’s winter trends.

