Meghan Markle paid tribute to Archie and Lili with her necklaces in a new birthday video

Meghan Markle nodded to her children in a new video. Archwell

Meghan Markle released a video about her new program 40×40 on Wednesday for her birthday.

She wore two necklaces in the shape of the Taurus and Gemini constellations in the video.

Insider confirmed that the Logan Hollowell necklaces represent Markle’s children Archie and Lili.

Meghan Markle wore a subtle nod to her children in a new video released on Wednesday for her 40th birthday.

To celebrate her birthday, Markle created the 40×40 program, a new women’s mentorship program that will help women who are reentering the workforce.

The Duchess of Sussex teamed up with Melissa McCarthy to announce the launch of the program in a video shared on Archewell’s website. The pair chatted virtually, joking and discussing 40×40.

In the 40×40 video with McCarthy, Markle expressed her excitement about the program.

“With this time, I hope they each help someone advance a professional life on her own terms, and, I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well,” Markle said in an announcement accompanying the video.

In the video, Markle is only visible from the waist up. She wore a white tank top with a cream cardigan and two necklaces.

The dainty necklaces look like simple chains with gems in the center at first glance, but upon further investigation, they actually hold astrological constellations.

The Logan Hollowell necklaces Markle sported formed the shape of the Taurus and Gemini constellations, and she wore them to represent her and Prince Harry’s children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The necklaces formed the shape of the Taurus and Gemini constellations. Logan Hollowell

Archie was born on May 6, 2019, which makes him a Taurus, and Lili was born on June 4, 2021, so she is a Gemini.

A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to Insider that Markle wore the necklaces in Archie and Lili’s honor.

The chain and base of the necklaces are made with 14-karat gold, and the gems can be made with diamonds or white sapphires, according to the Logan Hollowell website.

The Taurus necklace starts at $US1,600 ($AU2,161), while the Gemini starts at $US1,785 ($AU2,411).

This isn’t the first time Markle has worn jewelry to honor her children. At Wimbledon in 2019, the duchess wore a small “A” necklace to nod to Archie.