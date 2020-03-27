Meghan Markle will return to acting with a starring voice-over role in the new Disney movie 'Elephant'

Pool/AP Meghan Markle is returning to acting.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex will narrate a new Disney film in her first acting role since leaving the royal family.

Disney Plus confirmed the duchess will narrate the new movie, “Elephant,” which “follows one family’s extraordinary 1,000-mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives.”

It will be available on Disney Plus from April 3.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Meghan Markle‘s first project after leaving the royal family will be a voice-over role in a new Disney film.

The Duchess of Sussex will narrate “Elephant,” which will be available on Disney Plus from April 3.

Disney confirmed the news on Thursday, and posted a new trailer for the film on Twitter.

Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming @Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QrKAJw2cev — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 26, 2020

A teaser of the film was shown alongside “Dolphin Reef,” which Natalie Portman is narrating.

The trailer didn’t show any clips of Markle’s narration, however, the narrator of the trailer shared a synopsis for the film.

“‘Elephant’ narrated by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, follows one family’s extraordinary 1,000-mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives,” the narrator said of the film.

Disney also shared the first official poster for the film on Twitter.

Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ArpgkbrjRj — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 26, 2020

The Times reported back in January that the duchess had secured a voice-over deal and instead of payment had accepted a donation to Elephants Without Borders.

However, this is yet to be officially confirmed by Disney or Buckingham Palace.

The film will be co-directed by Alastair Fothergill and Vanessa Berlowit, who Markle and Prince Harry met in Botswana while undergoing charity work with Elephants Without Borders in 2016,The Telegraph reports.

It’s thought Markle signed on to the project before officially resigning from the royal family in January. Prince Harry was overheard telling director Jon Favreau that the duchess was available for voice-over work in a video during “The Lion King” premiere back in July.

Read more:

New video shows Prince Harry telling director Jon Favreau that Meghan Markle is available to do voice-overs, as Beyoncé laughs along in the background

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘Megxit’ plans will be affected by the US and Canada’s coronavirus border closure

The 15 best photos of Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Prince William

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.