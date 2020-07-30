Meghan Markle's occupation on Wikipedia was changed from 'model' to 'activist' days before her relationship with Prince Harry was announced

Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their engagement photo call in November 2017.

Meghan Markle’s Wikipedia page was changed to show her occupation as an “activist” instead of a “model” days before news of her relationship with Prince Harry broke.

The Duchess of Sussex’s former role as a briefcase girl on “Deal or No Deal” was also removed from the page in October 2016, according to records of changes to the site.

It’s not clear whether Markle was behind the edits.The Daily Telegraph reports that they were made by an IP address linked to a Los Angeles PR company.

Meghan Markle‘s Wikipedia page was edited days before her relationship with Prince Harry was made public in October 2016.

The Duchess of Sussex’s occupation was changed from “actress, fashion model, spokesmodel” to “actress, activist, humanitarian” and founder of lifestyle website The Tig, according to records of changes to the site.

Her role as a briefcase girl on “Deal or No Deal” was also removed. Markle was in charge of briefcase number 24 during the second season of the game show in 2006.

A new section entitled “Humanitarian work” was added, which read: “Markle is actively involved in the socio-political arena and in 2016 she became Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada, travelling to Rwanda for the Clean Water Campaign.

“She has also worked with The United Nations Women, where, as an Advocate, she presented at UN Headquarters for the HeforShe Gender Equality Campaign in September 2014.

“Meghan has also been a panelist on the esteemed list of speakers for One Young World (Dublin, 2014), and has travelled to Afghanistan with the Joint Chief of Staff on a USO tour December 2014.”

The changes were made in the same month that news of her relationship with Prince Harry broke, The Mail Online reports. However, it is not clear whether the former actress was behind the edit.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the edits were made by an IP address linked to a Los Angeles PR company.

The duchess’ Wikipedia page now describes her as “an American-born member of the British royal family, a philanthropist, and a former actress.”

