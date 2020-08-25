People are calling for the Queen to revoke Meghan Markle's royal title after she encouraged Americans to vote

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth have both spoken about politics.

People are calling for Meghan Markle to be stripped of her royal title after she encouraged Americans to vote in the upcoming general election.

Piers Morgan and two UK politicians have argued that the Queen should revoke the duchess’ “Sussex” title because it is against protocol for members of the royal family to get involved with politics.

While it’s true that royals are supposed to remain politically neutral, the Queen also encouraged the public to vote back in 2003.

“I share your concerns that we must encourage all our people to exercise their right to vote,” Her Majesty said in 2003. “This is a real challenge now before us all.”

Piers Morgan and two UK politicians were among those voicing concerns after the Duchess of Sussex took part in the When Women Vote conference last week.

During the virtual appearance, Markle said those who don’t vote are “complicit.” While she didn’t mention her personal political views, she said “we all know what’s at stake” at the upcoming US general election.

#MeghanMarkle with #MichelleObama's voter reg. group in celebration of the 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment."We vote to honour those who came before us & to protect those who will come after us because that's what community is all about"@WhenWeAllVote pic.twitter.com/45x58ANwf9 — Sussex Supporter (@mid_zan) August 20, 2020

“I know it,” she said. “And all of you certainly know it if you’re here on this fun event with us, then you’re all just as mobilized and just as energised to see the change that we all need and deserve.”

Following her comments, Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter: “The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles.

“They can’t remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way.”

The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles. They can’t remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way. https://t.co/6uZ3FTbjHW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 21, 2020

UK politicians David Kurten and Susan Hall both argued that Markle is no longer politically neutral, which is against protocol for members of the royal family.

“She and formerly-respected husband harry are obviously no longer politically neutral and should be stripped of their Sussex titles,” Kurten wrote on Twitter.

While it is not against the law for royals to get involved with politics, it is frowned upon for them to express their personal political views. Markle confirmed that Prince Harry “has never been able to vote” during a virtual engagement earlier this month.

Nonetheless, the royal family has encouraged the public to vote in the past. The Queen spoke of the importance of voting in 2003 after a low voter turnout in Wales.

“It is vital to the health both of the United Kingdom and of Wales that our democratic institutions flourish and adapt,” the monarch said during a visit to the Welsh Assembly, according to The Times.

“I share your concerns that we must encourage all our people to exercise their right to vote. This is a real challenge now before us all.”

