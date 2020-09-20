'Honour her, remember her, act for her': Meghan Markle calls Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'a true inspiration'

Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images; Samir Hussein/WireImageSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2005; the Duchess of Sussex in 2019.
- The Duchess of Sussex shared a statement on Saturday in memory of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday at age 87 due to complications with metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- Ginsburg, who was the second female appointed to the Supreme Court, served for 27 years.
- Meghan Markle’s statement, which was obtained by Insider via an email from representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, honours Ginsburg’s legacy and references the justice as a source of inspiration for the Duchess.
- “With an incomparable and indelible legacy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will forever be known as a woman of brilliance, a Justice of courage, and a human of deep conviction,” the statement said. “She has been a true inspiration to me since I was a girl. Honour her, remember her, act for her.”
- Since moving to the United States, Markle has veered from traditional royal norms of not speaking about political affairs by encouraging Americans to vote.
- While she hasn’t shared her political beliefs, in a When All Women Vote virtual event, Markle said that “we all know what’s at stake” in this year’s US presidential election.
