Meghan Markle revealed a small look at the living room in her new Santa Barbara home during a video interview

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Meghan Markle gave a small look inside her Santa Barbara, California home during a video call with a charity that provides workwear for women.

Markle filmed in her living room, and revealed a grand stone fireplace, lush plant, and a vintage California-inspired print.

The background of the video call was a rare look at Markle’s recently purchased home in the Montecito neighbourhood of Santa Barbara that was reported to cost $US14.65 million.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Meghan Markle offered a rare glimpse into her home in a recent video call she hosted for the charity Smart Set, which provides professional workwear for women in need.

Markle, who chatted with three women who received Smart Set clothing, filmed in the living room of her home in the Montecito neighbourhood of Santa Barbara, California.

Behind her is a grand stone fireplace with a mantle, and a lush green plant. On the mantle sat a piece of black-and-white vintage artwork.

Though most of the artwork is cut off in the video frame, viewers can see the bottom portion, which reads “I love you, California,” and shows the claws of a bear.

Harper’s Bazaar reporter Amy Mackelden found it was a poster-sized print of old sheet music for the state’s regional anthem.

The full print features a bear hugging the state of California.

Markle and her husband Prince Harry moved into their home in July after resigning from their positions as senior royals and heading to the US.

Their home is estimated to cost $US14.65 million, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.