Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a letter to 2021 alongside photos from their childhood

Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry, Archie Harrison, and Meghan Markle all play a role in their new website.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a letter ahead of 2021 while relaunching their Archewell website, named after their son.

The note, which was written over childhood photos of the couple, expressed their wishes for a better world.

Archewell will serve as the home base for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s nonprofit organisation of the same name.

You can also find information about their Archewell Audio podcast and Archewell Productions partnership with Netflix on the site.

Just days after releasing the first episode of their new podcast, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have relaunched a complementary website named after their son.

The Archewell website is the home base for the couple’s nonprofit organisation of the same name, which they announced in April. It also has information about their Archewell Audio podcast on Spotify and Archewell Productions partnership with Netflix.

Ahead of the new year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used the site to share a letter to 2021.

“I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell,” the couple wrote on the updated website across photos of Prince Harry with Princess Diana, and Markle with her mother Doria Ragland.

In their 2021 letter, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared their wishes for a better world

“We believe in the best of humanity,” the letter continued. “Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike.”

Markle and Harry concluded the letter by writing: “In the face of fear, struggle and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action. We invite you to join us. As we work to build a better world, one act of compassion at a time.”

Archewell A view of the Archewell homepage.

The website also encourages viewers to share their personal stories

According to a message on its homepage, Archewell is meant to create “systemic cultural change across all communities” through its nonprofit work and “creative activations.”

Archewell’s press secretary Toya Holness echoed that sentiment in a statement shared with Insider. She said the website and foundation were founded earlier this year as a way to “uplift communities” through such efforts.

“It’s a place where compassion matters, communities gather, and storytelling is the engine,” she told the publication. “The website has been updated to reflect the work Archewell has undertaken throughout 2020 and to create a place for people and communities around the world to share their stories.”

Another way it plans to do so is by interacting with its viewers and readers. Under the website’s “Get Involved” section, Archewell poses the question: “How Do You Activate Compassion in the World?” That spot leads to a form in which readers can share a story of compassion from 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the first episode of their Archewell Audio podcast a few days earlier

As Insider’s Mikhaila Friel reported, the couple’s son Archie Harrison spoke publicly for the first time â€” and revealed his American-sounding accent â€” in the premiere episode, wishing listeners a happy new year.

Other guests of the holiday episode on Spotify included Sir Elton John, Tyler Perry, James Cordon, Naomi Osaka, Stacey Abrams, and Matt Haig.

