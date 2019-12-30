Meghan Markle and Prince Harry applied to trademark their charity 'Sussex Royal' a day after splitting from Prince William and Kate's organisation

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have filed an application to trademark the Sussex Royal foundation for a variety of services and products, according to the Intellectual Property Office.

The trademark application was made public on December 20.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to have filed the application in June, after parting from the charity organisation they shared with Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The application shows that “Sussex Royal” could be trademarked for educational and charitable services, as well as clothes, books, and publications like journals or magazines.

The trademark application for Sussex Royal was published on December 20 and can be found on the website of UK’s Intellectual Property Office. The document shows that the Sussex Royal name could potentially cover a wide range of services, including the use of the Sussex Royal name for public awareness campaigns, and services for education, charity, and social care.

The application also covers a wide range of other products, including Sussex Royal-trademarked print materials, such as books, magazines, journals, and other publications; and clothes, including specific garments like anoraks, sweatshirts, trousers, headbands, and even pajamas.

Phil Noble/Pool/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visiting Australia on their royal tour in 2018.

According to records from the Intellectual Property Office, Sussex Royal was filed for trademark on June 21 – which was one day after Markle and Prince Harry officially resigned from The Royal Foundation, the charity they had once shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“Later this year, The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” representatives for Kensington Palace said in a statement on June 20.

The statement continued: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation.”

While some royal commentators speculated that Markle and Prince Harry’s resignation from the foundation was the sign of a rift between the two couples, BBC royal correspondent Kristen Meinzer told Insider’s Mikhaila Friel that she thought the split was “perfectly natural,” adding that it’s normal for monarchs to have their exclusive charities.

Members of the press office for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

