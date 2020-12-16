Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped their royal titles in the trailer for their new podcast series

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are launching a Spotify series.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted against using their royal titles in the trailer for their new podcast series for Spotify.

The couple introduced themselves by their first names before explaining the premise of the series, Archewell Audio, which they created to bring “forward different perspectives and voices.”

While the couple are usually introduced by their titles at official events, this isn’t the first time they have opted to use first names.

The prince asked to be called “just Harry” at his first engagement since stepping back from royal duties earlier this year.

Markle and Harry, who are known officially as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, introduced themselves by their first names in the teaser clip for Archewell Audio. The first episode of the series, a holiday episode, will air on Spotify later this month.

“Hi guys, I’m Harry,” the duke said in the clip.

“And I’m Meghan,” the duchess said, before adding: “One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and hearing their stories. And no matter what the story, they usually offer an understanding of where someone else is coming from.”

Harry added that the project is about bringing “forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven’t heard before” in order to find “common ground” and provoke change.

The podcast trailer had a more informal tone than the couple’s recent engagements, with the duchess even poking fun at her husband’s “podcast voice” in the clip.

The couple stopped using their HRH titles when they stepped back from royal duties in April this year, but they continued to use their duke and duchess titles for official projects and engagements.

The Sussexes usually style their names as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, but noticeably left out the titles on this occasion.

It isn’t the first time they have opted to just use their first names. At the prince’s first engagement since the step back was announced â€” the Travalyst summit in Edinburgh â€” he asked to be called “just Harry,” dropping both his prince and duke title.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also dropped Harry’s official title in their birthday message to him in September. Writing a tribute to the duke, the official Twitter account for Kate Middleton and Prince William wished “a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today” instead of the Duke of Sussex.

