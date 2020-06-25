Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have signed with the speaking agency that represents the Obamas

MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images, Scott Olson/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be represented by the Obamas’ speaking agency, Harry Walker.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed with the speaking agency Harry Walker.

The couple plan to give speeches on social issues such as racial injustice, gender equality, environmental concerns, and mental health, the Los Angeles Times initially reported.

They also plan to appear at events to promote their forthcoming charitable foundation, Archewell.

Michelle and Barack Obama are also represented by the agency.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed with Harry Walker, a New York-based speaking agency that represents the Obamas and the Clintons.

There have been months of speculation on what the Sussexes will do to secure financial independence from the royal family since they announced their step back at the beginning of the year.

Now the Los Angeles Times has reported that the duke and duchess plan to undertake moderated discussions and keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations, and community forums.

However, Harry and Markle won’t be speaking about their experience as working members of the royal family.

The couple will use the opportunity to promote their forthcoming charitable foundation, Archewell. Although the type of work Archewell will focus on hasn’t yet been disclosed, the Los Angeles Times reported that Harry and Markle will speak on social issues such as racial injustice, gender equality, environmental concerns, and mental health.

They haven’t announced any upcoming events due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it’s possible the couple could launch their own event for Archewell, similar to Michelle and Barack Obama’s annual Obama Foundation Summit for their charitable foundation of the same name.

The Sussexes announced their plans to launch Archewell – named after their son Archie – earlier this year, after the Queen barred them from using the name Sussex Royal.

“Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.’ We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name,” the couple said in a statement.

“To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right,” they added.

