Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have signed a deal with Netflix and started their own production company

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are starting new careers as television producers eight months after leaving the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have founded their own production company and signed a multiyear deal with Netflix, The New York Times initially reported.

The couple plan to produce documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted television shows, and children’s programming under their new production company, which is yet to be officially named.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the duke and duchess told the New York Times.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us,” they said, adding that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

Meanwhile, Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, told the publication: “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”

There was speculation that Markle – who previously starred in the TV legal drama “Suits” – could return to the entertainment industry after narrating the Disney Plus documentary “Elephant” earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has already been involved with several TV projects, including the documentary “Rising Phoenix” for Netflix. Last year, the duke announced plans to co-produce a mental health documentary series alongside Oprah for Apple.

