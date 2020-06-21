Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly dropped the Queen's lawyers, and it could signal that they're trying to distance themselves from the monarchy

John Stillwell/AP Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly stopped using the royal family’s law firm, Harbottle and Lewis.

According to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, the couple replaced the firm with Fieldfisher to represent their forthcoming charitable foundation, Archewell.

It’s worth noting that the duchess isn’t using Harbottle and Lewis for her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday.

The change could signal that the couple aims to distance themselves from the royal family’s resources after “Megxit.”

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined to comment when contacted by Insider. Harbottle and Lewis and Fieldfisher did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly cut ties with Harbottle and Lewis, the law firm that has been favoured by the Queen and the royal family for years.

The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have filed official documents confirming the split, after being represented by the firm throughout their time as working royals.

According to Eden, the couple has replaced Harbottle and Lewis with another firm, Fieldfisher, to represent their forthcoming charitable foundation, Archewell.

“They wanted to instruct their own lawyers, not those also used by the Royal Family. They are on an independent path,” an anonymous source who claims to be close to the couple told Eden.

Eden believes that, because the decision was made before the 12-month trial period for “Megxit” was up, that the couple has no intention of considering a return to royal life.

The duke and duchess confirmed that the foundation would be named after their son, Archie, in an official statement released in April this year.

Toby Melivlle/ Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan with their son, Archie, during an official tour of Africa last year.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” Harry and Markle said in a statement after The Telegraph published details of the foundation.

“Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.’ We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name,” they added.

“To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

The couple’s foundation was to be called Sussex Royal. However, they were told they would not be allowed to use the word “royal” in their branding after cutting ties with the royal family.

It’s worth noting that Markle was already using another firm, Schillings, for her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday, which she announced in October 2019.

The duchess decided to sue the newspaper after it published excerpts from a private letter she wrote to her father shortly after the royal wedding.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined to comment when contacted by Insider. Harbottle and Lewis and Fieldfisher also did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

