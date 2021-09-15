Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held hands during their first public appearance together in September 2017. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2017. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Markle accompanied Harry to the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, where they were seen holding hands, whispering to each other, and smiling.

They grinned at each other when they announced their engagement in November 2017. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in November 2017. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Their actual engagement had happened privately a few weeks before at their cottage while they were roasting a chicken. “She didn’t even let me finish, she said ‘Can I say yes, can I say yes?’ and then were was hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like ‘Can I — can I give you the ring?’ She goes — ‘Oh yes, the ring!'” Harry told the BBC.

On their first royal outing as an engaged couple in December 2017, Prince Harry put his arm around Markle as they greeted well-wishers. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Nottingham Contemporary. Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images The couple visited a World Aids Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary.

Later that day, Markle put her hand over Prince Harry’s. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Nottingham Academy. ANDY STENNING/AFP via Getty Images They stopped inside Nottingham Academy to visit with students and teachers involved in the Full Effect charity program combatting youth violence.

They posed for intimate engagement photos in December 2017. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in December 2017. Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski took their engagement photos at Frogmore House in Windsor. “It was an incredible honour to be asked to document this wonderful event, but also a great privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for one another,” he told The Telegraph. “I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took of them, such was their happiness together.”

Fiancées aren’t usually invited to spend Christmas with the royal family, but Prince Harry asked Queen Elizabeth to make an exception. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the royal family on Christmas in 2017. Chris Jackson/Getty Images The royal family spends every Christmas at the Queen’s private estate, Sandringham House, in Norfolk. Fiancées don’t usually join the festivities — in 2010, the newly engaged Kate Middleton wasn’t allowed to attend. But Prince Harry reportedly asked the Queen to make an exception for Markle , and they walked arm in arm with the rest of the royal family on Christmas Day.

They showed more public displays of affection on a visit to Scotland in February 2018. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Scotland. ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images The engaged couple put their arms around each other as they walked through Edinburgh Castle.

Markle’s wedding veil contained her something blue – a piece of fabric from the dress she wore on their first date. Meghan Markle’s wedding veil. Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty Images In a clip from “Queen of the World,” a documentary about Queen Elizabeth, Markle revealed that the piece of blue fabric had been her “something blue” on her wedding day in May 2018. Her 16-foot (4.88m), silk tulle veil also featured a trim of hand-embroidered flowers each representing one of the 53 counties in Britain’s Commonwealth, as well as a California Poppy, which is the official flower of her home state California.

When Markle reached the altar, Prince Harry told her she looked amazing and bit his lip, making everyone weak in the knees. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their wedding. Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images People couldn’t get over the way Harry said “You look amazing” and bit his lip while gazing lovingly into Markle’s eyes during their wedding ceremony.

Their first kiss as a married couple made the world swoon. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a kiss at the royal wedding. WPA Pool/Getty Lip-reader Tina Lannin , director and founder of 121 Captions , told the BBC that Markle asked Prince Harry, “Do we kiss?” as they left St. George’s Chapel after their ceremony. He replied “Yeah,” then leaned in.

A few months later, they locked lips again at a charity polo match. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss at a polo match in July 2018. Chris Jackson/Getty Images The couple kissed at the trophy presentation of a charity polo match at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club. The public display of affection was something Kate Middleton and Prince William rarely do because of his position as heir to the throne.

Prince Harry appeared to help Markle with some royal protocol at Trooping the Colour in June 2018. The royal family at Trooping the Colour in June 2018. Anwar Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images Instagram user harry_meghan_updates posted a video that appeared to show Markle asking “Do it?” as the Queen arrived, and Prince Harry appearing to respond “Yes” to let her know it was time to curtsy. Royal protocol requires all members of the royal family to curtsy to the Queen upon seeing her —as well as any other members of the royal family that rank above them — for the first time that day as a sign of respect..

Markle used a pet name for Harry while meeting the cast of Hamilton in August 2018, and they couldn’t get over how adorable it was. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the cast of ‘Hamilton’ in August 2018. Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images Markle and Harry attended a “Hamilton” charity performance in London and posed for photos with the cast. Markle turned to Harry and appeared to say, “Can you see, my love?”

The pair traveled to Australia in October 2018, where they shared an umbrella in a rainstorm. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Australia in October 2018. PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images Prince Harry and Markle visited Dubbo, a drought-stricken region of Australia, but brought a rare rainstorm with them.

Prince Harry lent Markle his coat on a stroll through Rotorua, New Zealand. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Rotorua, New Zealand, in October 2018. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Markle wore a black puffer Norrona coat while walking through Whakarewarewa Forest in Rotorua, New Zealand. It looked identical to the one her husband wore when the couple walked through Abel Tasman National Park in Wellington, New Zealand, two days before.

Markle and Prince Harry greeted fans with their arms around each other on a walkabout in Birkenhead in January 2019. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in January 2019. Neil Mockford/GC Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Hamilton Square to unveil a plaque for a new sculpture honoring poet and soldier Wilfred Owen as well as pay a visit to several local charities.

Markle leaned into Prince Harry while visiting Morocco in February 2019. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Morocco. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Markle and Prince Harry visited a secondary school in Asni to meet with students and teachers.

After Markle gave birth to Archie in May 2019, Prince Harry gushed to reporters about how much he loved his wife in his first interview as a father. Prince Harry in his first interview after the birth of his son. Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP/ Getty Images “I haven’t been at many births,” he joked. “This is definitely my first birth. It was amazing, absolutely incredible, and, as I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I’m just over the moon.” He added: “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.”

Two days later, Markle joined Prince Harry for an official photo-call with their newborn son. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold their newborn son. Reuters The beaming parents introduced their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle.

They were all smiles when they brought Archie on a trip to Cape Town, South Africa, in September 2019. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Archie in September 2019. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan brought Archie to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

On that same trip, Prince Harry fixed Markle’s hair when it got stuck in her collar. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2019. Chris Jackson/Getty Images It wasn’t the first time Prince Harry was filmed covertly fixing Markle’s hair on a royal engagement — he smoothed down her hair from the wind during her charity cookbook launch in 2018.

Photographer Samir Hussein captured this “one in a million” shot of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling at each other under a shared umbrella in March 2020. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in March 2020. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The couple attended the Endeavour Fund Awards in March — their first joint public appearance after announcing that they would be stepping back from royal duties and giving up their official royal titles. Hussein’s photo of the couple smiling together in a dramatically lit rainstorm quickly became an iconic symbol of their new chapter “It was pouring down with rain, which can be very tricky when shooting flash photography and also meant Harry and Meghan would be under an umbrella, which usually means it’s hard to get clean photos of the couple,” Hussein shared a statement with British GQ magazine. “Little did I know these elements would come together so spectacularly to produce a timeless image of the couple.”

At one of their last royal appearances before stepping back from their official duties, Prince Harry’s suit lining matched Markle’s green dress perfectly. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in March 2020. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Prince Harry’s green suit jacket lining was customized to match Markle’s Emilia Wickstead dress for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in March 2020 — one of their last royal appearances.

In their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, the couple held hands as they shared their reasons for stepping back from the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions Harry said that Markle saved him in helping him leave the royal family, “without question,” but Markle felt that Harry saved all of them. “I mean, I think that’s lovely. I would disagree,” she said. “I think he saved all of us, right? He ultimately called it and was like, ‘We’ve got to find a way for us, for Archie. And you made a decision that … certainly saved my life and saved all of us. But, you know, you need to want to be saved.”