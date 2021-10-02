I ordered the meal Harry and Meghan ate at the NYC restaurant Melba’s and had the best chicken and waffles of my life

It was finally time to order my feast, and the spring rolls were first to come out of the kitchen.

Thanks to the kind and helpful staff, my multicourse meal was spaced out perfectly.

I listed everything I wanted and told the team member that he could decide which order things should come out in, which naturally resulted in spring rolls as an appetizer. This starter costs $US9.95 ($AU14).

These wonderful bites were perfectly crispy on the outside and, on the inside, the ratio of black-eyed peas to rice to cheese to collard greens was spot-on.

Sometimes in a fried dish, cheese can get overwhelming when there’s more of it than anything else — I said sometimes. But that wasn’t the case with these spring rolls. There was just enough cheddar to hold everything together, and each of the other ingredients was able to stand on its own.

The dish came with a side of sweet chili sauce, which felt fresh and balanced out the richness nicely, though the rolls were also great on their own without any sauce at all.