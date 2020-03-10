Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunited with Kate Middleton and Prince William at their final engagement as working royals

AP Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive separately for the Commonwealth Day service.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge failed to acknowledge each other at their final royal engagement as “the Fab Four.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived just a few minutes before Kate Middleton and Prince William at a Commonwealth Day Service in London on Monday, and the couples were seated a row apart.

BBC One footage from before the service began shows Harry and Markle chatting with the Earl and Countess of Wessex, but they didn’t appear to interact with William and Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared for a final time alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at a Commonwealth Day service on Monday.

Meghan Markle and Prince William reunited with Kate Middleton, Prince William, and the Queen at Westminster Abbey for their final engagement as working royals.

Harry and Markle – who wore a striking green dress, cape, and matching fascinator – arrived a few minutes before William and Middleton and were seated a row behind them at the service.

AP Images Harry and Meghan.

Footage of the guests arriving and being seated, which was broadcast live in the UK on BBC One, showed that the couples had little interaction with one another before the service began.

BBC One. The couples were seated just a row apart.

It was the first time the Sussexes and Cambridges had been seen together publicly since “Megxit” was announced in January. They were last photographed together with the Queen at a Remembrance Day event back in November.

While Harry and Markle chatted to the Earl and Countess of Wessex before the service, they were not shown interacting with the Cambridges.

BBC One Harry and Markle chatted to the Earl and Countess of Wessex before the service.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were the last to arrive, followed by Her Majesty the Queen, who got a standing ovation from the audience at the church.

The service marks Harry and Markle’s final engagement alongside the royal family, and it’s currently their last scheduled engagement before they resign from their royal duties in April.

Harry and Markle were photographed attending church with the Queen during a private outing on Sunday, however. The appearance showed that while this may be the couple’s last official outing with the royals, there could certainly be more private engagements in the future.

