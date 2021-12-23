Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share the first photo of their daughter Lilibet Diana on their family holiday card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s holiday card is their first public picture as a family of four. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a photo of their daughter Lilibet Diana.

On Thursday, the couple shared a family holiday card with Lilibet, 6 months, and Archie, 2.

Lilibet Diana was born on June 4.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s holiday card is here, and it features a picture of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, for the first time.

On Thursday, the couple shared a photo of their family of four. In the photo, Harry has Archie, 2, in his lap while Markle holds 6-month-old Lilibet Diana.

According to a press release from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s representatives, the photo was taken at the couple’s Santa Barbara home over the summer by Alexi Lubomirski, the same photographer Harry and Markle used for their royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s holiday card. Alexi Lubomirski

“Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family,” the holiday card reads.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4. At the time, Harry and Markle said in a statement that their daughter’s first name was a tribute to the nickname of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her middle name was a tribute to her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

“As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave,” the holiday card message continues, before including a list of the organizations mentioned.

The card then concludes: “Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili.”

The holiday card was first shared by Team Rubicon, an organization that provides relief to those impacted by disasters and humanitarian crises, according to its website. According to their press release, the Sussexes met with Team Rubicon staff earlier this year during their November visit to the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

Releasing a holiday card has become a yearly tradition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In 2020, the couple shared an illustration of a photo taken by Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland. It showed the couple with Archie and their two dogs, Pula and Guy.

In 2019, Markle and Harry shared their first holiday card with Archie: a picture of the three of them in Vancouver Island, Canada.

And in 2018, the couple shared their first holiday card, a picture taken during their wedding reception at Frogmore House.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 holiday card. Chris Allerton/PA