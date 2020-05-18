Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly paying $21,780 on Frogmore Cottage per month while living in LA

Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images, GOR/ Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously lived at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor with baby Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly agreed to pay approximately $US21,780 (£18,000) per month towards their Frogmore Cottage home base in the UK while residing in LA.

According to Emily Andrews, royal editor at the Mail on Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be paying the monthly sum for up to 11 years, in order to pay back the $US3 million of taxpayer funds that went towards refurbishing the property.

“It is being described as a ‘rental-plus’ agreement in which they pay more than what the commercial rate would be, enabling them to pay down those building costs with the excess,” Andrews wrote.

GOR/ Getty Images. Frogmore Cottage.

Frogmore Cottage was gifted to the couple as an official royal residence by the Queen in 2019.

The property was renovated from five smaller residential units used as staff housing into one home for Harry, Markle, and Archie.

The refurbishment included building stairs and installing new fireplaces and a “floating” wooden door, according to CNN.

While Frogmore Cottage remains the couple’s UK base, they haven’t permanently lived there since November, when they relocated to Vancouver Island in Canada before moving to LA earlier this year.

The duke and duchess are reportedly staying in Tyler Perry’s $US18 million mansion in Beverly Hills with their son Archie.

The mansion located in the exclusive Beverly Ridge Estates has 12 bathrooms and eight bedrooms.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined to comment when contacted by Insider.

