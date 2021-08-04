46 photos that show how Meghan Markle’s style has evolved through the years

In September 2009, Meghan Markle wore a button-up black romper to a pre-Emmy Awards event in Los Angeles, California.
The actress completed her casual ensemble with a pair of beige T-strap sandals and delicate gold jewelry.
In February 2012, Markle attended a USA Network event in a lace blue minidress that’s similar to one that Kate Middleton owns.
The actress’ style has changed a bit since 2012, but this outfit proves that she’s always had royal instincts
Changing things up a bit, she wore an off-the-shoulder, sequin dress to a “Suits” promotional event in June 2012.
To allow her metallic dress and accessories to shine, the actress styled her hair in a sleek ponytail.
At the November 2012 GQ Men of the Year Party, Markle wore a draped orange dress and snakeskin heels.
She topped off her outfit with simple gold jewelry.
In January 2013, the actress wore a strapless tie-dye dress to an event before the Screen Actor Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Markle completed this look by straightening her hair and styling it in a slightly off-center part.
In May 2013, the actress wore a patterned shift dress to the USA Network 2013 Upfront Event in New York City.
A fan of patterns, Markle’s minidress really stands out.
The “Suits” star wore a pink dress with a ruffle in the front to the January 2013 ELLE Women in Television Celebration in West Hollywood, California.
To enhance her fairly plain dress, the actress rocked a pair of studded heels and a gold clutch.
She wore a scalloped crop top and skirt ensemble to a September 2013 Herve Leger runway show.
Markle looked especially edgy with lots of eyeliner and her hair styled in tousled waves.
Markle wore a shimmering minidress to the January 2014 Elle Women in Television Celebration in West Hollywood, California.
Markle let her dress take center stage and kept her hair, makeup, and shoes simple.
In February 2014, Markle attended the Herve Leger by Max Azria runway show in an ensemble topped with a leather jacket.
While her paneled white minidress was cool on its own, she added some extra edge to this look with her snakeskin-like heels, a leather jacket, dark eyeliner, and a messy bun.
In September 2014, Markle rocked a patterned crop top with an A-line midi skirt at a Fashion Week event.
The actress softened the look with a touch of pink lipstick.
In June 2015, she kept it simple with a mermaid-style black dress at an event in New York City.
The “Suits” star added a pop of color to her outfit with a pair of blue, embellished shoes.
In November 2015, Markle wore a metallic blazer dress to the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City.
The actress kept her look simple, sticking to silver accessories and simple flats.
In January 2016, Markle wore a black turtleneck, skirt, and gladiator-style heels to a “Suits” promotional event.
This outfit seemed a bit out of character for the actress who previously sported patterns and cropped tops.
Markle wore another turtleneck ensemble to the January 2016 Elle Women in Television Celebration in West Hollywood, California.
The actress tied her outfit together with loose waves and lace-up heels.
She wore a fringed blue dress, which she cinched with a black belt, to an April 2016 event in New York City.
Markle completed this look with her typical loose waves and dark eye makeup.
In May 2016, she wore a matching suit jacket and shorts combo to an E! event in Los Angeles, California.
This was one of Markle’s last appearances before she reportedly began dating Prince Harry in October 2016
Markle didn’t make many public appearances between April and October 2016, adding to the speculation that the two were dating in secret.
Markle kept it casual for her first public appearance with Prince Harry in September 2017.
The actress looked effortlessly cool with her white blouse tucked into a pair of slightly ripped jeans.
Also at the September 2017 Invictus Games, Markle paired the perfect fall coat with jeans and a T-shirt.
Markle was not an official royal yet, but people already viewed her as a style icon.
This surprisingly affordable $US200 ($AU270) Badgley Mischka coat sold out almost immediately after Markle wore it.
The actress’ next appearance was her November 2017 engagement announcement, and it was decidedly more formal.
Markle wore a simple beige coat over a green dress with strappy heels — but her iconic engagement ring
really stood out.
Although it may seem just slightly different, this outfit was already a pretty big departure from Markle’s usual wardrobe.
On December 1, 2017, Markle went for a more preppy look on her first royal outing with Prince Harry.
Markle also wore a navy peacoat
and carried a small tote bag, which people thought broke royal protocol
Royal expert and CNN commentator Victoria Arbiter told Insider that, although it’s uncommon for royals to carry a handheld bag, Markle didn’t break any protocol with this outfit.
On December 21, 2017, Markle wore a sheer, $US75,000 ($AU101,295) gown in her official engagement photo shoot with Prince Harry.
On Christmas in 2017, Markle wore an all-brown ensemble to attend church with the royal family.
She brought her outfit to the next level with an eye-catching hat
In January 2018, Markle wore a sleek ensemble that featured another wrap coat.
Markle completed the outfit by styling her hair in a casual bun, although she faced some pushback for possibly breaking royal protocol with her hairdo
In February 2018, Markle showed off her modern sense of style by wearing a pair of wide-leg pants and a turtleneck.
People criticized Markle for carrying a cross-body bag
instead of a clutch, the purse style Kate Middleton favors.
Later that month, Markle seemed to fuse her personal sense of style with her new royal aesthetic when she paired a cream-colored jacket with a mermaid-style skirt.
Although this appeared to be a classic royal outfit at first glance, Markle once again demonstrated that she wouldn’t be following strict royal rules by wearing her hair in a low, casual side bun
Markle, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex, looked absolutely radiant when she stepped out of England’s St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after being married on May 19.
While she went with a classic gown, Markle took her wedding ensemble to the next level with a 16-foot, embroidered veil
that she fastened with a glimmering tiara
that was previously worn by Queen Mary.
For her wedding reception that evening, Markle swapped out her Givenchy gown for a bespoke Stella McCartney number with a halter neckline.
Markle wore a monochromatic pink outfit to the Prince of Wales’ 70th Birthday celebration held at Buckingham Palace.
Markle showed off her personal style in a dress that had partially sheer details. She completed her outfit with sheer tights, a clutch, and a low bun — seeming to follow royal protocol to a T
In June 2018, Markle wore one of her most royal looks – and hats – to date at the Royal Ascot in Ascot, Berkshire, UK.
The Duchess of Sussex went for a classic look here, but her showstopping hat was the centerpiece of her outfit.
On a visit to Cheshire, UK, with the Queen, Markle wore a beige dress with cape-like sleeves.
Markle completed her look with all-black accessories, including a thin belt, heels, and a handbag.
In July 2018, Markle looked stunning in a bright yellow shift dress at the “Your Commonwealth” Youth Challenge reception.
She finished off her look with a simple updo and minimal jewelry.
In July 2018, she showed off her personality when she wore a suit on a royal visit to Ireland.
Although some deemed this one of her “riskier” royal outfits
, her Givenchy pantsuit
was a classic look, which she topped off with a pair of high heels and beachy waves.
Later in July 2018, Markle went for a casual-chic look in a tea-length denim wrap dress to the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club.
Markle completed her effortlessly polished look with a bun, a woven clutch from J. Crew
, and a pair of oversized sunglasses.
For an October 2018 state dinner in Fiji, Markle wore a stunning blue cape dress.
Markle wore this dress after announcing she was pregnant with Archie.
It had short sleeves and paid homage to Fiji since the color was similar to the country’s flag.
Markle looked like a true princess at the 2018 Australian Geographic Society Awards.
She wore an Oscar de la Renta gown
that had bird embellishments on its sheer overlay and a billowing tulle skirt. Markle paired the look with Aquazzura pumps.
The Daily Mail reported that the dress retailed for £10,000 ($12,816 USD ($AU17,309)).
Markle looked so chic during a surprise appearance at the 2018 British Fashion Awards.
Markle emulated a similar outfit worn by her late mother-in-law Prince Diana in January 2019.
To debut Archie to the world, Markle wore a classic button-up trench dress by Grace Wales Bonner.
Markle paired the dress with nude heels, while Prince Harry chose to wear a gray suit.
For a “backyard” chat with Gloria Steinem, Markle looked very casual in a white shirt and striped pants.
For a surprise appearance on “America’s Got Talent” in 2020, Markle kept her casual vibe going but dressed it up a bit with black faux leather pants.
Markle paired the pants with a camel-colored shirt and accessorized with what looked like a Cartier Tank Française wristwatch.
Markle paid tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during an appearance on the “Teenager Therapy” podcast in 2020.
Markle wore a T-shirt with the initials “RBG” and a mask with the quote “When there are nine” — an ode to a now-famous phrase from Ginsburg’s 2015 interview at Georgetown University
