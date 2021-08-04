46 photos that show how Meghan Markle’s style has evolved through the years

In September 2009, Meghan Markle wore a button-up black romper to a pre-Emmy Awards event in Los Angeles, California. She kept her hair and makeup simple. Edwards/Getty Images The actress completed her casual ensemble with a pair of beige T-strap sandals and delicate gold jewelry.

In February 2012, Markle attended a USA Network event in a lace blue minidress that’s similar to one that Kate Middleton owns. She matched the dress with nude heels and simple jewelry. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images The actress’ style has changed a bit since 2012, but this outfit proves that she’s always had royal instincts

Changing things up a bit, she wore an off-the-shoulder, sequin dress to a “Suits” promotional event in June 2012. Markle complemented her dramatic look with dark eye makeup. Theo Wargo/Getty Images To allow her metallic dress and accessories to shine, the actress styled her hair in a sleek ponytail.

At the November 2012 GQ Men of the Year Party, Markle wore a draped orange dress and snakeskin heels. This warm-hued outfit was perfect for fall. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images She topped off her outfit with simple gold jewelry.

In January 2013, the actress wore a strapless tie-dye dress to an event before the Screen Actor Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California. To let the dress really stand out, she wore simple gold accessories. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Markle completed this look by straightening her hair and styling it in a slightly off-center part.

In May 2013, the actress wore a patterned shift dress to the USA Network 2013 Upfront Event in New York City. She kept her accessories simple, rocking just one chunky bracelet. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images A fan of patterns, Markle’s minidress really stands out.

The “Suits” star wore a pink dress with a ruffle in the front to the January 2013 ELLE Women in Television Celebration in West Hollywood, California. The actress looked glam with a voluminous blowout. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images To enhance her fairly plain dress, the actress rocked a pair of studded heels and a gold clutch.

She wore a scalloped crop top and skirt ensemble to a September 2013 Herve Leger runway show. She also wore a pair of heeled black sandals. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Markle looked especially edgy with lots of eyeliner and her hair styled in tousled waves.

Markle wore a shimmering minidress to the January 2014 Elle Women in Television Celebration in West Hollywood, California. This dress was extremely eye-catching. Angela Weiss/Getty Images Markle let her dress take center stage and kept her hair, makeup, and shoes simple.

In February 2014, Markle attended the Herve Leger by Max Azria runway show in an ensemble topped with a leather jacket. Her leather jacket had a fun pattern. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images While her paneled white minidress was cool on its own, she added some extra edge to this look with her snakeskin-like heels, a leather jacket, dark eyeliner, and a messy bun.

In September 2014, Markle rocked a patterned crop top with an A-line midi skirt at a Fashion Week event. She finished off this look with a simple pair of heels. Mireya Acierto/Getty Images The actress softened the look with a touch of pink lipstick.

In June 2015, she kept it simple with a mermaid-style black dress at an event in New York City. Markle kept her hair and makeup simple and sleek. tephen Lovekin/Getty Images The “Suits” star added a pop of color to her outfit with a pair of blue, embellished shoes.

In November 2015, Markle wore a metallic blazer dress to the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City. She styled her hair in loose waves. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images The actress kept her look simple, sticking to silver accessories and simple flats.

In January 2016, Markle wore a black turtleneck, skirt, and gladiator-style heels to a “Suits” promotional event. She kept her accessories and makeup simple. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images This outfit seemed a bit out of character for the actress who previously sported patterns and cropped tops.

Markle wore another turtleneck ensemble to the January 2016 Elle Women in Television Celebration in West Hollywood, California. Her lipstick and dress matched perfectly. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images The actress tied her outfit together with loose waves and lace-up heels.

She wore a fringed blue dress, which she cinched with a black belt, to an April 2016 event in New York City. She also wore a pair of white pointed-toe shoes. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Markle completed this look with her typical loose waves and dark eye makeup.

In May 2016, she wore a matching suit jacket and shorts combo to an E! event in Los Angeles, California. She also rocked a white blouse and black heels. Rachel Murray/Getty Images This was one of Markle’s last appearances before she reportedly began dating Prince Harry in October 2016 Markle didn’t make many public appearances between April and October 2016, adding to the speculation that the two were dating in secret.

Markle kept it casual for her first public appearance with Prince Harry in September 2017. The two looked casual at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images The actress looked effortlessly cool with her white blouse tucked into a pair of slightly ripped jeans.

Also at the September 2017 Invictus Games, Markle paired the perfect fall coat with jeans and a T-shirt. The coat was structured but not boxy. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Markle was not an official royal yet, but people already viewed her as a style icon. This surprisingly affordable $US200 ($AU270) Badgley Mischka coat sold out almost immediately after Markle wore it.

The actress’ next appearance was her November 2017 engagement announcement, and it was decidedly more formal. The actress’s ensemble was sleek and polished. Chris Jackson/Getty Markle wore a simple beige coat over a green dress with strappy heels — but her iconic engagement ring really stood out. Although it may seem just slightly different, this outfit was already a pretty big departure from Markle’s usual wardrobe.

On December 1, 2017, Markle went for a more preppy look on her first royal outing with Prince Harry. While her turtleneck was nondescript, her skirt made a statement. Andy Stenning – WPA Pool/Getty Images Markle also wore a navy peacoat and carried a small tote bag, which people thought broke royal protocol Royal expert and CNN commentator Victoria Arbiter told Insider that, although it’s uncommon for royals to carry a handheld bag, Markle didn’t break any protocol with this outfit.

On Christmas in 2017, Markle wore an all-brown ensemble to attend church with the royal family. As always, her coat was fabulous. KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx She brought her outfit to the next level with an eye-catching hat

In January 2018, Markle wore a sleek ensemble that featured another wrap coat. She added a touch of color with her green handbag. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images Markle completed the outfit by styling her hair in a casual bun, although she faced some pushback for possibly breaking royal protocol with her hairdo

In February 2018, Markle showed off her modern sense of style by wearing a pair of wide-leg pants and a turtleneck. She wore a classic, preppy plaid peacoat. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images People criticized Markle for carrying a cross-body bag instead of a clutch, the purse style Kate Middleton favors.

In March 2018, Markle wore her most royal outfit yet for her first official event with Queen Elizabeth. She made a serious case for the beret. Chris Jackson/Getty Images The former “Suits” actor seemed to take style cues from Kate Middleton and Princess Diana , as she wore a simple yet sophisticated ensemble.

Later that month, Markle seemed to fuse her personal sense of style with her new royal aesthetic when she paired a cream-colored jacket with a mermaid-style skirt. She added an unexpected pop of color with a pair of cognac heels. WPA Pool/Getty Images Although this appeared to be a classic royal outfit at first glance, Markle once again demonstrated that she wouldn’t be following strict royal rules by wearing her hair in a low, casual side bun

Markle, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex, looked absolutely radiant when she stepped out of England’s St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after being married on May 19. Her gown had a boatneck-style top. Ben STANSALL – WPA Pool/Getty Images While she went with a classic gown, Markle took her wedding ensemble to the next level with a 16-foot, embroidered veil that she fastened with a glimmering tiara that was previously worn by Queen Mary.

Markle wore a monochromatic pink outfit to the Prince of Wales’ 70th Birthday celebration held at Buckingham Palace. Her flat-brimmed hat took the look to the next level. Dominic Lipinski – Pool/Getty Images Markle showed off her personal style in a dress that had partially sheer details. She completed her outfit with sheer tights, a clutch, and a low bun — seeming to follow royal protocol to a T

In June 2018, Markle wore one of her most royal looks – and hats – to date at the Royal Ascot in Ascot, Berkshire, UK. She went for a black-and-white look. Tim Ireland/AP Images The Duchess of Sussex went for a classic look here, but her showstopping hat was the centerpiece of her outfit.

On a visit to Cheshire, UK, with the Queen, Markle wore a beige dress with cape-like sleeves. She styled her hair in large, loose curls. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Markle completed her look with all-black accessories, including a thin belt, heels, and a handbag.

In July 2018, Markle looked stunning in a bright yellow shift dress at the “Your Commonwealth” Youth Challenge reception. She paired her Brandon Maxwell with beige heels. Yui Mok/AP Images She finished off her look with a simple updo and minimal jewelry.

In July 2018, she showed off her personality when she wore a suit on a royal visit to Ireland. Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, on a visit to Ireland. KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx Although some deemed this one of her “riskier” royal outfits , her Givenchy pantsuit was a classic look, which she topped off with a pair of high heels and beachy waves.

Later in July 2018, Markle went for a casual-chic look in a tea-length denim wrap dress to the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club. She elevated her dress with a pair of beige heels. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Markle completed her effortlessly polished look with a bun, a woven clutch from J. Crew , and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

For an October 2018 state dinner in Fiji, Markle wore a stunning blue cape dress. Prince Harry looked dapper in a black tuxedo. Ian Vogler/Pool/Getty Images Markle wore this dress after announcing she was pregnant with Archie. It had short sleeves and paid homage to Fiji since the color was similar to the country’s flag.

Markle looked like a true princess at the 2018 Australian Geographic Society Awards. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the 2018 Australian Geographic Society Awards. James D. Morgan/Getty Images She wore an Oscar de la Renta gown that had bird embellishments on its sheer overlay and a billowing tulle skirt. Markle paired the look with Aquazzura pumps. The Daily Mail reported that the dress retailed for £10,000 ($12,816 USD ($AU17,309)).

To debut Archie to the world, Markle wore a classic button-up trench dress by Grace Wales Bonner. Markle and Prince Harry introduced Archie to the world a few days after his birth. WPA Pool/Getty Images Markle paired the dress with nude heels, while Prince Harry chose to wear a gray suit.

For a surprise appearance on “America’s Got Talent” in 2020, Markle kept her casual vibe going but dressed it up a bit with black faux leather pants. Meghan Markle had a surprise appearance on ‘America’s Got Talent’ in 2020. America’s Got Talent/YouTube Markle paired the pants with a camel-colored shirt and accessorized with what looked like a Cartier Tank Française wristwatch.