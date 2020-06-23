Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being criticised for using a crown logo, but a royal expert says they're entitled to

Eddie Mulholland-WPA Pool/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Kensington Palace after the announcement of their engagement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being criticised for using a crown as part of their official monogram, even though other non-working royals are doing the same thing.

Royal fans on Twitter have said Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shouldn’t be allowed to use the crown because they resigned from royal duties earlier this year.

However, Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, told Insider that the couple are entitled to still use the crown because Harry is the son of the heir apparent.

Other non-working royals, including Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, also use crowns for their monograms.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been criticised for continuing to use a crown logo after leaving the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have used the crown as part of their monogram since they married in 2018, and it has remained on their website, sussexroyal.com, since they announced plans to resign in January 2020.

However, the criticism only emerged last week, when the charity Street Games posted a letter sent by Harry and Markle with the monogram on Twitter.

Wow! Thank you so much Harry and Meghan for your kind words and your continued support for StreetGames and the brilliant local organisations working to support their communities in these challenging times pic.twitter.com/4h9bMGTuTR — StreetGames (@StreetGames) June 21, 2020

“Still using the logo!! What don’t you understand about your walk away from Royal Life? Still want the perks with none of the work?” one person wrote on Twitter in response to the letter.

Another person wrote, “if you want to leave, leave,” while another said, “Harry walked away from everything Royal, which includes crown logo. Meghan never was Royal.”

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the couple are entitled to continue using the crown logo because Harry is the son of the heir apparent, Prince Charles.

“I think that the use of sussexroyal.com which is still the link to their website, is because they have not yet been able to launch Archewell, their non-profit charitable organisation, owing to the pandemic,” Fitzwilliams, former editor of “The International Who’s Who,” told Insider.

“They are entitled to use the coronet as Harry is the son of an heir apparent and Meghan was also assigned a coronet on their marriage,” he said.

The couple announced they would no longer use the name Sussex Royal as part of their branding after resigning from their working roles earlier this year. However, there was no mention on whether their official logo would change moving forward.

It’s not unusual for non-working royals to use crowns in their monograms, as one royal watcher pointed out on Twitter.

So I saw some headlines questioning Harry and Meghan's logo on their last letter. So I googled other non working royals and found this????????. What's the problem with British media? pic.twitter.com/nLxoMmqhCr — Agathe de Lili (@AgathedeLili) June 22, 2020

Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have never been working royals, yet they also use a crown logo and Eugenie has retained her HRH title, unlike Harry and Markle.

Eugenie’s sister Princess Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also use a crown logo.

