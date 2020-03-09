Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went to church with the Queen ahead of their final appearance as working royals

Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed on their way to church with the Queen on Sunday.

According to People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to the service in Windsor by Her Majesty, ahead of their final engagement with the royal family on Monday.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The duke and duchess are set to appear with the monarch and other members of the family at a Commonwealth Day service, their final appearance as working royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly joined Queen Elizabeth at church on Sunday, ahead of their final engagement with the royal family.

Photos of the couple and the Queen on their way to a church service – although in seemingly separate cars – were published by People over the weekend.

According to the publication, Her Majesty had specifically requested Meghan Markle and Prince Harry join her at the service in Windsor, close to where the pair’s Frogmore Cottage home is located.

Buckingham Palace does not typically comment on private visits made by the royal family. The palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The joint outing came ahead of the couple’s upcoming final engagement as working royals on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall for a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London.

Although it’s the couple’s final royal appearance, there’s nothing to say they won’t make additional private outings with the family, like Sunday’s church service.

The palace previously confirmed that Harry and Markle – who have been living in Canada since November – will keep Frogmore Cottage as their home base.

This could indicate that the couple could be planning to spend more time in the UK after “Megxit” is finalised in April.

