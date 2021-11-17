A guide to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s celebrity friends, from Ellen DeGeneres to the Clooneys

- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, California, with many celebrity neighbors.
- Harry and Orlando Bloom text each other about nearby paparazzi in the neighborhood.
- Ellen DeGeneres, another neighbor, has called the couple “amazing” and “so down-to-earth.”
Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, attended the couple’s wedding in 2018.
They have continued to lean on each other, with Williams releasing a statement calling Markle “truly noble” after her and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in March.
“Megs … she was always meant for big things,” Chopra said. “To be a change and be an important voice in doing that. It’s amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it.”
Chopra also called out Wendy Williams in 2017 for referring to Markle as only Harry’s girlfriend and ignoring her other achievements.
The Clooneys attended the royal wedding in May 2018. A few months later in August, they offered the royal couple a respite from intense scrutiny by inviting them to their Villa Oleandra, their 25-room luxury residence on Lake Como in Italy.
Clooney reportedly flew the couple over on his private jet and had an unmarked motorcade escort them to the property.
Beckham has also stayed in touch with Harry since he stepped back from royal life.
“I haven’t spoken to Harry about him moving. We speak as friends and that’s the most important thing for me,” Beckham told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “I think he’s enjoying being a young father for the first time and that’s what we always spoke about. When you are a parent, it changes everything for you. He always needs to be happy.”
Lopez is currently dating old flame Ben Affleck.
Beyoncé also featured the portrait, painted by artist Tim O’Brien, on Instagram in a February 2019 post, and included Markle on her website in honor of Black History Month.
“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas,” she captioned the post. “Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”
The two couples finally met at the premiere of “The Lion King” in July 2019. The Daily Mail’s Rebecca English reported that Jay-Z encouraged the new parents to “always find some time for yourself.”
“I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there, because I’m a Canadian and we’re a commonwealth country, we’re the Crown’s. It’s important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment,” Foster told the Daily Mail in 2020. “I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off.”
McPhee told Access Hollywood in 2020 that Harry and Foster also share a close bond.
“My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry. They’re like, they’re so cute. They’re like father and son,” she said.
He has continued to stand by Markle amid the controversy surrounding her and Harry’s retreat from royal life. Earlier this year, Adams wrote a pointed Twitter thread calling out the British royal family and slamming the British media’s treatment of the Duchess of Sussex, saying it “sickened” him to see their “obscene” treatment of her.
In 2019, Harry and Winfrey began working together on an Apple TV docuseries about mental health called “The Me You Can’t See.” And when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were ready to open up about leaving royal life behind, they granted Winfrey the coveted interview. They now live down the road from each other in Montecito.
They’re also friends with Winfrey’s best friend, “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King, who attended their wedding and Markle’s baby shower in 2019.
“We didn’t have a plan,” Markle said. “We needed a house, and he offered his security as well, so it gave us breathing room to try to figure out what we were going to do,” she said of Perry.
Harry and Markle stayed at Perry’s home for three months, then they decided to stay in California and purchased their own home in Montecito.
On a 2021 episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast “Armchair Expert,” Prince Harry shared that he and Bloom, who has a daughter, Daisy Dove, with Perry, alert each other when there are photographers in the area.
“Just two days ago Orlando Bloom sent me a message because he’s down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi,” Harry said. “He sent me a photograph, which his security got, of this long-haired guy with a beanie on, with his AirPods in, with his massive camera lying in the back of his 4×4 truck, blacked-out windows, a woman driving … and he’s laid down in the back of this truck taking photographs of them out with their kid, and whoever else is in that area. How is that normal? How is that acceptable?”
“He weighs 15 pounds (7kg), which is, the exchange rate, is 17 dollars here!” she joked.
When the couple faced criticism for flying on private jets in August 2019, DeGeneres defended them on Twitter.
“Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation,” she wrote in a tweet. “They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better.”
Markle will appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday in her first major televised interview since the bombshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey in March.