A guide to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s celebrity friends, from Ellen DeGeneres to the Clooneys

Priyanka Chopra met Markle at Elle’s Women in Television dinner in January 2016 and remains a close friend.

Chopra spoke about her friendship with Markle in Elle’s February 2019 issue

“Megs … she was always meant for big things,” Chopra said. “To be a change and be an important voice in doing that. It’s amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it.”

Chopra also called out Wendy Williams in 2017 for referring to Markle as only Harry’s girlfriend and ignoring her other achievements.