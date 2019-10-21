Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are bringing Archie on his first trip to the US over Thanksgiving

Toby Melville/ Getty Images The sabbatical will include time spent in the United States as well as the United Kingdom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take their five-month-old baby Archie on his first-ever trip to his mum’s home country of the United States over the holidays.

The trip will be part of a six-week sabbatical Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie will take beginning in mid-November,The Sunday Times reported.

The sabbatical announcement comes after Markle was faced with an onslaught of media attention and sued one British outlet, the Mail on Sunday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take their five-month-old baby Archie on his first-ever trip to his mum’s home country of the United States over the holidays.

The trip will be part of a six-week sabbatical Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie will take beginning in mid-November,The Sunday Times reported. The sabbatical will include time spent in the United States as well as the United Kingdom.

“The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time,” an undisclosed source told the Times.

First, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel with Archie to California where they will spend Thanksgiving with Doria Ragland, the Duchess’ mother. For the second half of the trip, the royal family will head back to the UK for Christmas with their extended family including Queen Elizabeth II.

The sabbatical announcement comes after an onslaught of media attention directed at Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently returned from Africa where they spent 10 days with Archie travelling the country amidst an onslaught of media attention.

In early October, the Duchess of Sussex took legal action against one outlet, the Mail on Sunday, after the newspaper published excerpts from a private letter she wrote to her father earlier this year. In a statement, Prince Harry said the outlet omitted certain parts of the letter to manipulate the public’s opinions of his wife and that the outlet has already “vilified [Markle] almost daily for the past nine months.”



During the last day of the royal family’s Africa tour, one reporter asked Markle how she was feeling about all of the press attention, to which she gave an honest response.

“Look, any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging,” Markle told interviewer Tom Bradby.

Bradby then asked: “And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really OK? As in it’s really been a struggle?” to which Markle said “Yes.”

