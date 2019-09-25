Here's how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first family royal tour is different from Prince William and Kate Middleton's

Toby Melville/ Getty Images, Ryan Pierse/ Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took Prince George on his first tour five years before the Sussex family’s trip to Africa.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and baby Archie have embarked on their official tour of Africa this week.

It’s an important milestone, as the 10-day trip marks their first tour as a family.

One couple who have done their fair share of royal travel are Prince William and Kate Middleton, who took Prince George with them for their tour of Australia and New Zealand back in 2014.



Read more:

Here’s the full schedule for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first royal tour with baby Archie



Harry and Markle won’t be following tradition when it comes to this tour, however. In fact, they will be doing things quite differently from Middleton and William, starting with their itinerary.

Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images Harry and Meghan at a cooking demonstration in Cape Town, South Africa.

While Middleton and William stayed together for most of their tour – breaking only for simultaneous solo engagements while in the same cities – Harry and Markle are scheduled to tour separately during the visit.

Meghan plans to stay in South Africa with Archie while Harry tours Botswana, Angola, and Malawi

The duke and duchess are in Cape Town, South Africa, carrying out joint engagements. That is scheduled to change Thursday, however, with Harry travelling solo to Botswana, Angola, and Malawi as Markle remains in South Africa.

According to the royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, this was planned so Markle could take care of baby Archie.

Toby Melville/ Getty Images Archie made his first appearance on tour Wednesday.

“The split in the tour makes perfect sense as Meghan will be staying in South Africa with Archie, who is only 4 months old, and she has a series of engagements which are linked to female empowerment, promoting women’s education, health, entrepreneurship, and leadership,” said Fitzwilliams, the former editor of “The International Who’s Who.”

“Harry will be visiting Angola to pay homage to his mother’s brilliant campaign against land mines and launch a new demining project. In Malawi he will champion conservation, as in Botswana, where his activities will also be linked to Sentebale, the charity he founded in Lesotho in 2006 which helps the vulnerable, especially victims of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.”

Fitzwilliams said the trip was “a carefully balanced tour in a part of the world which we know has a very special place in their hearts.”

The couple are set to meet famous figures, including Nelson Mandela’s widow, Graca Machel.

On Wednesday, they met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu – and delighted fans by sharing a video showing Archie was along for the engagement.



Read more:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just posted an adorable video of baby Archie, and it’s the most we’ve ever seen of him



The couple plan to reunite in South Africa for the final day of the tour, October 2, when they are to meet local youth and entrepreneurs in a township near Johannesburg.

Archie is younger than the Cambridge children were on their first tours

Despite being born without a royal title, unlike Prince William and Middleton’s children, Archie is making history as the youngest royal to embark on an overseas tour.

George was 9 months old when he joined his parents in Australia and New Zealand, while Princess Charlotte was 16 months old during the family’s tour of Canada in 2016.

Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George in Canada.

Archie, meanwhile, is just 4 months old.

Royal sources had previously told Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, that Markle and Prince Harry were eager to “incorporate Archie in the schedule at some point” during the tour.

Markle and Harry are also said to be taking a more relaxed approach than William and Middleton on their tours.

Nicholl added that the couple had requested “as little formality as possible,” something that would be undoubtedly more difficult to achieve for Britain’s future king.

“It’s very much how they want things done,” a royal source told Nicholl. “There is no protocol that says you have to bow or curtsy when you meet them, it’s really up to the individual.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.