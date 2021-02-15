Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their 2nd child

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their first child in 2019.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child.

Representatives for the couple announced the news Sunday in a statement obtained by Insider.

Markle and Harry welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, on May 6, 2019.

Representatives for the couple announced the news on Sunday via a statement confirmed by Insider. The news was first reported by People.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple told Insider via email.

Misan Harriman; Copyright owned by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex © 2021 A new photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared by representatives for the couple.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not specify an expected due date.

Markle, 39, and Harry, 36, welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019. He’ll be 2 years old this coming May.

Markle previously shared in an essay for The New York Times titled “The Losses We Share” and published in July 2020 that she suffered a miscarriage.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote in the essay.

Markle and Harry ended their official duties as senior royals in April 2020 after announcing their choice to “step back” as working members of the royal family that January. Since leaving their roles in the royal family and dropping their official HRH titles, they have been residing in California with Archie.

Markle and Harry’s second child will presumably be the Queen’s 10th great-grandchild.

