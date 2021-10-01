6 of the best outfits Meghan Markle wore during her weekend in New York City

After touching down in the Big Apple, Meghan Markle wore a stylish, fall-appropriate look to visit the 9/11 Memorial with Prince Harry. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seen at the World Trade Center on September 23, 2021, in New York City. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images On September 23, the duchess paired a simple black wool-and-cashmere-blend turtleneck by The Row with matching dress pants and a collared Emporio Armani coat.

Markle embodied undercover-royal style in a chic turtleneck, skirt, and sunglasses while out and about in New York. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seen in Midtown on September 23, 2021, in New York City. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The former “Suits” star paired her otherwise simple look with a beige Max Mara coat and wore her hair in a sleek bun.

While visiting an elementary school in Harlem, Markle wore another striking monochromatic coat-and-pants look. Meghan Markle is seen on September 24, 2021, in New York City. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images For the engagement, Markle wore a maroon cape and matching pant set by high-end Italian designer Loro Piana. She paired the look with matching Manolo Blahnik pumps.

While visiting with world leaders at the United Nations headquarters, Markle opted for another coat by Max Mara. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave the United Nations headquarters on September 25, 2021. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer She paired the business-casual look with a tan-colored silk charmeuse shirt by Max Mara and matching dress pants.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s trip to New York concluded with a live broadcast from Global Citizen Live, a worldwide concert event based in locations all over the globe. Meghan Markle speaks onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York, on September 25, 2021. John Lamparski/Getty Images She dressed for the warmer weather in New York City in a $US4,500 ($AU6,226) embellished shift dress by Maison Valentino. “My wife and I believe the way you are born should not dictate your ability to survive,” Prince Harry told the crowd, according to Us Weekly. “Especially when the treatments exist to keep you safe,” Markle added.