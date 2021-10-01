6 of the best outfits Meghan Markle wore during her weekend in New York City

- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently visited New York City to attend Global Citizen Live.
- During their trip, Meghan Markle wore a number of stylish fall outfits.
- From a maroon suit to a jeweled white dress, the duchess continues to perfect royal style.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
After touching down in the Big Apple, Meghan Markle wore a stylish, fall-appropriate look to visit the 9/11 Memorial with Prince Harry.
On September 23, the duchess paired a simple black wool-and-cashmere-blend turtleneck by The Row with matching dress pants and a collared Emporio Armani coat.
Markle embodied undercover-royal style in a chic turtleneck, skirt, and sunglasses while out and about in New York.
The former “Suits” star paired her otherwise simple look with a beige Max Mara coat and wore her hair in a sleek bun.
While visiting an elementary school in Harlem, Markle wore another striking monochromatic coat-and-pants look.
For the engagement, Markle wore a maroon cape and matching pant set by high-end Italian designer Loro Piana. She paired the look with matching Manolo Blahnik pumps.
While visiting with world leaders at the United Nations headquarters, Markle opted for another coat by Max Mara.
She paired the business-casual look with a tan-colored silk charmeuse shirt by Max Mara and matching dress pants.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s trip to New York concluded with a live broadcast from Global Citizen Live, a worldwide concert event based in locations all over the globe.
She dressed for the warmer weather in New York City in a $US4,500 ($AU6,226) embellished shift dress by Maison Valentino.
“My wife and I believe the way you are born should not dictate your ability to survive,” Prince Harry told the crowd, according to Us Weekly.
“Especially when the treatments exist to keep you safe,” Markle added.
To depart the venue, the duchess added a simple black coat and carried a Lady Dior handbag.
The bag was made famous by Princess Diana in 1995. To make the look even more sentimental, Markle’s bag was customized with her Duchess of Sussex title, Dior confirmed to Insider.