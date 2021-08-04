Search

The most daring outfits Meghan Markle has worn

Talia Lakritz
Meghan Markle in a silver dress (left) and a green floral dress.
Meghan Markle’s daring outfits before and after royal life. Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images, Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
  • Meghan Markle’s wardrobe – both before and after she became a royal – has contained some daring looks.
  • As an actress on red carpets, she wore plunging necklines and bold mini dresses.
  • As a royal, she rocked the “no pants” trend with tuxedo dresses and wore off-the-shoulder looks.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle had more freedom with her fashion choices.
Meghan Markle in 2012
Meghan Markle in 2012. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
She wore an orange dress with a plunging neckline to the GQ Men of the Year party in 2012.
In 2013, she wore a Herve Leger crop bodycon fit-and-flare dress.
Meghan Markle in 2014
Meghan Markle in 2013. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014
Markle attended a Herve Leger By Max Azria fashion show during New York Fashion Week.
Markle wore a silk Burberry gown with a plunging neckline beneath a sheer overlay to an event for the Isabella Blow Foundation in Toronto in 2014.
Meghan Markle in 2014
Meghan Markle in 2014. Sonia Recchia/WireImage/Getty Images
Markle also wore the dress on an episode of “Suits.”
Markle wore a metallic Misha Nonoo dress to the 2015 Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.
Meghan Markle in 2015
Meghan Markle in 2015. Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images
The menswear-inspired shimmering dress featured a deep V-neck and front pockets.
For her engagement photos with Prince Harry, Markle wore a Ralph & Russo dress with a sheer top.
Prince harry meghan markle engagement photo
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement portrait. Alexi Lubomirski via Getty
The straight-from-the-runway look cost $US75,000 ($AU101,295).
As she attended a 2018 gala performance of “Hamilton” with Prince Harry, Markle embraced the “no pants” trend with a smart tuxedo mini dress.
Meghan markle 2018 hamilton
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2018 performance of ‘Hamilton.’ Dan Charity/Getty Images
The dress is by Canadian brand Judith & Charles. 
Markle wore an off-the-shoulder dress to the Trooping the Colour celebration in 2018.
Meghan 6:9:2018
Meghan Markle during the Trooping The Colour 2018 celebration. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
She paired the baby-pink Carolina Herrera dress with a fascinator by Philip Treacy.
Markle brought a more casual approach to royal fashion when she wore this Reformation dress during a visit to Australia in 2018.
Meghan markle 2018 australia
Markle and Prince Harry during a 2018 royal visit in Australia. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The newlyweds toured Australia in October 2018. Markle wore the dress with thigh-high slits during during a visit to Fraser Island.
In New Zealand, the duchess wore another tuxedo dress, this time in white.
Meghan markle white tuxedo dress
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand in 2018. Pool/Getty Images
The dress was a custom piece by sustainable New Zealand designer Maggie Marilyn.
In 2018, she wore a floral pleated Self Portrait dress with subtle open stitching at the waist.
Meghan Markle wearing a Self Portrait green dress in 2018
Meghan Markle in 2018. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Markle wore a black blazer over the dress. Self Portrait is a favorite of others royals, including Princess Beatrice and Kate Middleton.
In a surprise appearance at the 2018 British Fashion Awards, Markle wore a dramatic, one-shouldered Givenchy gown.
Image
Meghan Markle at the 2018 British Fashion Awards. Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images
Markle presented Givenchy’s designer, Clare Waight Keller, with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year Award. She accessorized with Tamara Mellon sandals and Pippa Small jewelry. 
Markle wore a retro-inspired black-and-white mini dress to speak on a panel for International Women’s Day in 2019.
Meghan Markle wears a black and white minidress in 2019.
Meghan Markle in 2019. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The long-sleeved black-and-white printed shift dress from British high-street brand Reiss retails for $US345 ($AU466).
Markle wore a black Jason Wu dress with a sheer neckline to the UK premiere of “The Lion King” in 2019.
Meghan Markle at the UK premiere of 'The Lion King.'
Meghan Markle at the UK premiere of ‘The Lion King’ in 2019. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
She paired the dress with Aquazzurra heels.