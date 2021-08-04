The most daring outfits Meghan Markle has worn

Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle had more freedom with her fashion choices. Meghan Markle in 2012. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images She wore an orange dress with a plunging neckline to the GQ Men of the Year party in 2012.

In 2013, she wore a Herve Leger crop bodycon fit-and-flare dress. Meghan Markle in 2013. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 Markle attended a Herve Leger By Max Azria fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Markle wore a silk Burberry gown with a plunging neckline beneath a sheer overlay to an event for the Isabella Blow Foundation in Toronto in 2014. Meghan Markle in 2014. Sonia Recchia/WireImage/Getty Images Markle also wore the dress on an episode of “Suits.”

Markle wore a metallic Misha Nonoo dress to the 2015 Vogue Fashion Fund Awards. Meghan Markle in 2015. Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images The menswear-inspired shimmering dress featured a deep V-neck and front pockets.

For her engagement photos with Prince Harry, Markle wore a Ralph & Russo dress with a sheer top. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement portrait. Alexi Lubomirski via Getty The straight-from-the-runway look cost $US75,000 ($AU101,295)

As she attended a 2018 gala performance of “Hamilton” with Prince Harry, Markle embraced the “no pants” trend with a smart tuxedo mini dress. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2018 performance of ‘Hamilton.’ Dan Charity/Getty Images The dress is by Canadian brand Judith & Charles.

Markle wore an off-the-shoulder dress to the Trooping the Colour celebration in 2018. Meghan Markle during the Trooping The Colour 2018 celebration. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images She paired the baby-pink Carolina Herrera dress with a fascinator by Philip Treacy.

Markle brought a more casual approach to royal fashion when she wore this Reformation dress during a visit to Australia in 2018. Markle and Prince Harry during a 2018 royal visit in Australia. Chris Jackson/Getty Images The newlyweds toured Australia in October 2018. Markle wore the dress with thigh-high slits during during a visit to Fraser Island.

In New Zealand, the duchess wore another tuxedo dress, this time in white. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand in 2018. Pool/Getty Images The dress was a custom piece by sustainable New Zealand designer Maggie Marilyn

In 2018, she wore a floral pleated Self Portrait dress with subtle open stitching at the waist. Meghan Markle in 2018. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Markle wore a black blazer over the dress. Self Portrait is a favorite of others royals , including Princess Beatrice and Kate Middleton.

In a surprise appearance at the 2018 British Fashion Awards, Markle wore a dramatic, one-shouldered Givenchy gown. Meghan Markle at the 2018 British Fashion Awards. Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Markle presented Givenchy’s designer, Clare Waight Keller, with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year Award. She accessorized with Tamara Mellon sandals and Pippa Small jewelry.

Markle wore a retro-inspired black-and-white mini dress to speak on a panel for International Women’s Day in 2019. Meghan Markle in 2019. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images The long-sleeved black-and-white printed shift dress from British high-street brand Reiss retails for $US345 ($AU466).