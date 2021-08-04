The most daring outfits Meghan Markle has worn

- Meghan Markle’s wardrobe – both before and after she became a royal – has contained some daring looks.
- As an actress on red carpets, she wore plunging necklines and bold mini dresses.
- As a royal, she rocked the “no pants” trend with tuxedo dresses and wore off-the-shoulder looks.
Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle had more freedom with her fashion choices.
She wore an orange dress with a plunging neckline to the GQ Men of the Year party in 2012.
In 2013, she wore a Herve Leger crop bodycon fit-and-flare dress.
Markle attended a Herve Leger By Max Azria fashion show during New York Fashion Week.
Markle wore a silk Burberry gown with a plunging neckline beneath a sheer overlay to an event for the Isabella Blow Foundation in Toronto in 2014.
Markle wore a metallic Misha Nonoo dress to the 2015 Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.
The menswear-inspired shimmering dress featured a deep V-neck and front pockets.
For her engagement photos with Prince Harry, Markle wore a Ralph & Russo dress with a sheer top.
The straight-from-the-runway look cost $US75,000 ($AU101,295).
As she attended a 2018 gala performance of “Hamilton” with Prince Harry, Markle embraced the “no pants” trend with a smart tuxedo mini dress.
The dress is by Canadian brand Judith & Charles.
Markle wore an off-the-shoulder dress to the Trooping the Colour celebration in 2018.
She paired the baby-pink Carolina Herrera dress with a fascinator by Philip Treacy.
Markle brought a more casual approach to royal fashion when she wore this Reformation dress during a visit to Australia in 2018.
The newlyweds toured Australia in October 2018. Markle wore the dress with thigh-high slits during during a visit to Fraser Island.
In New Zealand, the duchess wore another tuxedo dress, this time in white.
The dress was a custom piece by sustainable New Zealand designer Maggie Marilyn.
In 2018, she wore a floral pleated Self Portrait dress with subtle open stitching at the waist.
Markle wore a black blazer over the dress. Self Portrait is a favorite of others royals, including Princess Beatrice and Kate Middleton.
In a surprise appearance at the 2018 British Fashion Awards, Markle wore a dramatic, one-shouldered Givenchy gown.
Markle presented Givenchy’s designer, Clare Waight Keller, with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year Award. She accessorized with Tamara Mellon sandals and Pippa Small jewelry.
Markle wore a retro-inspired black-and-white mini dress to speak on a panel for International Women’s Day in 2019.
The long-sleeved black-and-white printed shift dress from British high-street brand Reiss retails for $US345 ($AU466).
Markle wore a black Jason Wu dress with a sheer neckline to the UK premiere of “The Lion King” in 2019.
She paired the dress with Aquazzurra heels.