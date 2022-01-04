Meghan Markle to receive £1 from the Mail on Sunday for invading her privacy when it published her letter to her dad

Meghan Markle. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duchess of Sussex will receive £1 from the Mail on Sunday after winning her legal battle.

The duchess sued the newspaper after it published a private letter she wrote to her father.

The newspaper also published a court-ordered front-page statement acknowledging Markle’s win.

Meghan Markle will get just £1 ($1.35) from the Mail on Sunday after her legal victory against the British newspaper, claiming it invaded her privacy for publishing excerpts of a letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle.

The Guardian reported the sum, citing court documents.

The Mail on Sunday published the handwritten letter in 2019 and Markle announced she was suing the publication later that year.

She had also brought a separate case, accusing the newspaper of infringing on her copyright by publishing bits of the letter.

The Mail on Sunday will pay her an unspecified sum in damages over that case, The Guardian reported, citing court documents.

In December, the newspaper published a court-ordered front page statement that acknowledged it infringed on her copyright.

The statement read: “The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online – SEE PAGE 3.”

On page three, the statement continued: “Following a hearing on 19-20 January, 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May, 2021, the Court has given judgment for the Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement. The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and on Mail Online.”

The statement was also published in the newspaper’s digital publication, the Mail Online, with the note that “financial remedies have been agreed.”