Meghan Markle made history — and a political statement — by voting in the US election

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan Markle made history by voting in the US election.

Meghan Markle voted in the 2020 presidential election.

The Duchess of Sussex is the first modern member of the British royal family to vote in a US election.

Other royals have been eligible to cast a ballot in US elections, but Markle is the first British royal to be outspoken about exercising her right to vote.

Markle and Prince Harry have received backlash for encouraging people to vote, despite other members of the royal family doing the same for years with no criticism.

There is no clear winner in the presidential election yet.

With the polls closed, millions of American voters are waiting to see who will become the next president of the United States â€” including Meghan Markle.

Although she is married to an heir to the British throne, Markle is a US citizen by birth, giving her the right to vote in American elections.

A source told Newsweek that Markle would be voting in the 2020 election, though it’s unclear whether the duchess did it in person or by mail-in ballot at the time of writing.

Markle’s ballot is historic, as she is the first modern member of the British royal family to vote in a US election.

Getty/Dan Kitwood Meghan Markle is the first British royal who is confirmed to have voted in a presidential election.

Markle isn’t the first member of the British monarchy who has been eligible to cast a ballot in an American election

Although Markle is arguably the most notable British monarch to vote in a US election, she isn’t the only member of the royal family who has had the option of exercising the right to vote on American soil.

Wallis Simpson was a US citizen who became the Duchess of Windsor by marrying the former King Edward VIII in 1937. Edward abdicated the throne to be with Simpson, though his wife was never fully accepted by the royal family.

People often draw comparisons between Markle and Simpson, as they are both Americans who had been divorced and married into the royal family.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Simpson in 1936, a week before her soon-to-be husband abdicated his throne.

Although Wallis was a US citizen and would have had the option to vote in America, there’s no evidence she ever cast a ballot in an election before or after she became a royal.

There are other royals who are current or former American citizens and are eligible to vote in the US, like Catherine Oxenberg, the daughter of the Princess of Yugoslavia, and Ariana Asten, who married Prince Yoel of Ethiopia.

Similarly, Markle’s son Archie, who is seventh in line for the British throne, may be able to follow in his mother’s footsteps one day and vote in the US. Although Archie was born in the UK,Prince Harry and Markle are eligible to apply for US citizenship for their child, who is now growing up in California.

Markle and Harry have been encouraging people to vote in the weeks leading up to the election

Markle and Harry made headlines over the last few months for encouraging Americans to vote.

Markle described the 2020 presidential contest as “the most important election of our lifetime” during a Time100 televised special.

“When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard,” she said. “Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do.”

Harry also encouraged US citizens to “reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity.”

Markle never specified who she would be voting for in these statements, nor did she advise the public to vote for a certain candidate.

However, she did criticise President Trump in 2016 before she joined the royal family, calling him “divisive” and “misogynistic,” when she appeared on “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.“

Markle and Harry received backlash for making political statements

Markle and Harry have been criticised for their statements, as it violates royal protocol for members of the monarchy to involve themselves in politics.

Some have even called for Markle to be stripped of her royal title because of her activism.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Likewise, the Queen’s staff told The Times that the royal household should “put more distance” between the monarchy and the couple because of their recent statements on politics.

However, the protocol on political statements from the royal family is blurry.

Both Prince William and Queen Elizabeth have encouraged British citizens to vote in recent years, though neither of them was criticised for their statements like Markle.

The double standard with which she is treated is part of a pattern of condemnation Markle has faced since joining the royal family.

She has been repeatedly critiqued for actions other members of the royal family are praised for, which Princess Esther of Burundi thinks is a result of racism.

The America-based royals don’t plan to stop talking about politics after the 2020 election cycle

Although Markle and Harry have been prioritising voting because of the impending presidential race, they aren’t going to stop talking about political matters when the US knows the results of the election.

“Part of being an active member of society is to take part in the democratic process,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Insider’s Mikhaila Friel.

“Encouraging people to get involved in politics is something that is important,” the spokesperson added. “Obviously it is at a very important part of the American election cycle at the moment, but that doesn’t mean it’s specific to this time.”

