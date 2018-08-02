18 times Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton paid homage to Princess Diana

- Princess Diana was just 36 when she died in Paris on August 31, 1997 – nearly 24 years ago.
- Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle occasionally wear jewelry that belonged to Princess Diana.
- Both have daughters named after Diana: Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana and Lilibet Diana.
Kate Middleton’s engagement ring belonged to Princess Diana.
The ring is a 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds.
Diana picked the sapphire ring from a Garrard’s catalogue when she got engaged to Prince Charles.
The ring cost $US38,000 ($AU51,974) when Diana picked it out, according to The Daily Mail. Today, it’s priceless.
Meghan Markle’s engagement ring contains two diamonds from Diana’s collection and one from Botswana, where she and Prince Harry vacationed together.
Markle’s engagement ring is a “jewel of inestimable value,” Sophie Lomax, head of design at 77 Diamonds, told Business Insider.
Harry may have used diamonds from Diana’s sapphire and diamond brooch.
A representative from Cleave and Company told Insider that the jewelry company is “greatly honoured to have been of service and we wish Prince Henry and his fiancé the very best” but declined to comment further.
Markle carried a bouquet of flowers that included forget-me-nots on her wedding day.
Forget-me-nots are said to symbolize loyalty, affection, and undying love.
Forget-me-nots were Diana’s favorite flower.
“Prince Harry handpicked several flowers yesterday from their private garden at Kensington Palace to add to the bespoke bridal bouquet,” read a statement from Kensington Palace, according to Town & Country.
“The spring blooms include Forget-Me-Nots which were Diana, Princess of Wales’ favorite flower. The couple specifically chose them to be included in Ms. Markle’s bouquet to honor the memory of the late Princess on this special day.”
Markle posted a photo cradling baby Archie’s feet that paid tribute to mothers “lost but forever remembered” on Mother’s Day in 2019.
The duchess was likely referring to her husband’s late mother in the photo, which also featured small purple flowers in the background.
A week after Markle’s Mother’s Day post, Middleton incorporated forget-me-nots while designing her garden for the Chelsea Flower Show in London.
Eagle-eyed royal fans noticed the flowers in the background of a snapshot that featured the duchess smiling on the garden’s rope swing.
Diana’s aquamarine ring was Markle’s “something blue” for her wedding reception.
Markle wore a white Stella McCartney gown to the reception.
Diana wore the aquamarine ring in 1997 to an auction of her own clothes.
The ring has a matching aquamarine bracelet that Princess Diana wore in 1996, according to People.
Middleton turned a pair of Diana’s sapphire and diamond studs into drop-down earrings.
They’re one of many heirloom pieces that she wears regularly.
The sapphires in these earrings are believed to have come from the strap of one of Diana’s watches.
The watch was given to Diana as a wedding present from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, according to The Daily Mail.
Middleton wore a pair of Diana’s diamond and pearl earrings to the 2019 BAFTAs.
Twitter user @hrhkatemeghan spotted Diana’s diamond and South Sea pearl dangle earrings worn by Middleton at the 2019 BAFTAs. It was the first time that Middleton had worn these earrings.
Diana wore the earrings to a gala at Bridgewater House in 1995.
Diana wore the earrings numerous times for appearances, according to Town & Country.
Middleton wore Diana’s Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara to a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace in 2016.
Tiaras are reserved for married members of the royal family.
The tiara was given to Diana as a wedding present from the Queen.
The crown consists of 19 arches and contains 38 drop-shaped pearls suspended from pretzel-like twists known as lover’s knot bows, according to People.
Middleton wore one of Diana’s pearl bracelets while visiting Germany in 2017.
The bracelet has three pearl strands and diamond spacers. She’s worn it with many outfits, most recently at the G7 Summit in June.
Diana wore it with her “Elvis” outfit in 1989.
Jewelry designer Nigel Milne said he was “delighted” to see the Duchess of Cambridge making it her own.
“The Princess of Wales was the most wonderful inspiration for us jewelers in that she wore her jewelry with such style and panache,” he wrote on his website.
Markle wore a coat designed by Amanda Wakely and a hat by Stephen Jones to a Commonwealth Day service.
People on Twitter got emotional about her outfit.
Both Wakely and Jones were favorite designers of Diana.
Diana worked with them to create some of her most iconic looks.
When Prince George was born, Middleton wore a blue polka-dot Jenny Packham dress.
Jenny Packham is one of Middleton’s favorite brands.
Her outfit resembled the green polka-dot dress that Diana wore when leaving the hospital with William.
It’s not the only time Middleton has paid tribute to Princess Diana with her outfit choices.
Princess Charlotte’s full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.
Princess Charlotte is already mastering the royal wave.
William and Middleton gave her the name as a tribute to Princess Diana.
They make sure all of their children know that there are two grandmothers.
After the birth of Prince Louis, Middleton wore yet another Jenny Packham dress, this time red with a lace collar.
Her stylist met her at the hospital before she stepped out with the new baby.
It resembled the dress Diana wore in 1984 after she gave birth to Harry.
Harry remembers that his mother gave amazing hugs.
“She would just engulf you and squeeze you as tight as possible and being as short as I was then there was no escape, you were there, and you were there for as long as she wanted to hold you,” he said in the HBO documentary “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.”
Markle wore a pair of butterfly-shaped earrings on her first royal tour in Australia.
She and Harry were visiting Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand.
Diana wore them on a trip to Canada in 1986.
Harry and Markle’s first official royal tour also follows in the footsteps of Charles and Diana, who went on their first royal tour to Australia and New Zealand in 1983.
Middleton wore a pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings to Archie’s christening.
The duchess also wore a pink Stella McCartney dress.
Diana wore the same pair of earrings for Harry’s christening in 1984.
Diana’s sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, attended Archie’s christening.
Harry and Markle named their daughter Lilibet Diana.
Harry and Markle announced they were expecting their second child with a portrait taken at their California home. The black-and-white shot was taken on an iPad by the Nigerian-born British photographer and longtime friend of the Duchess of Sussex Misan Harriman.
Lilibet Diana was born on June 4, 2021.
The baby’s name pays tribute to both Diana and the Queen.
“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” Markle and Harry said in a statement on the website for their organization, Archewell. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”
In May, Middleton wore a pleated skirt and long blue blazer that mirrored a past look of Diana’s on a visit to Scotland.
The outfit consisted of a Zara blazer, Hope skirt, and a Métier clutch, People magazine reported.
Diana wore the style several times in 1992.
Diana wore the outfit in September 1992 while walking with her sister in Nottingham and on a visit to South Korea in November 1992.