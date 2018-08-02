Search

18 times Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton paid homage to Princess Diana

Talia Lakritz
Kate Middleton paid tribute to Princess Diana with a royal blue outfit similar to one she wore in 1992.
Kate Middleton paid tribute to Princess Diana with a royal blue outfit similar to one she wore in 1992. Andy Buchanan – Pool/Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
  • Princess Diana was just 36 when she died in Paris on August 31, 1997 – nearly 24 years ago.
  • Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle occasionally wear jewelry that belonged to Princess Diana.
  • Both have daughters named after Diana: Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana and Lilibet Diana.
Kate Middleton’s engagement ring belonged to Princess Diana.
Kate middleton prince william engagement
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The ring is a 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds.
Diana picked the sapphire ring from a Garrard’s catalogue when she got engaged to Prince Charles.
Princess diana prince charles
Prince Charles and Princess Diana Spencer announce their engagement in 1981. Ron Bell/AP
The ring cost $US38,000 ($AU51,974) when Diana picked it out, according to The Daily Mail. Today, it’s priceless.
Meghan Markle’s engagement ring contains two diamonds from Diana’s collection and one from Botswana, where she and Prince Harry vacationed together.
Prince harry meghan markle engagement photo
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose after announcing their engagement in 2017. Alexi Lubomirski/Getty Images
Markle’s engagement ring is a “jewel of inestimable value,” Sophie Lomax, head of design at 77 Diamonds, told Business Insider.
Harry may have used diamonds from Diana’s sapphire and diamond brooch.
Princess Diana
Princess Diana had access to a large collection of diamonds. Mike Segar/Reuters
A representative from Cleave and Company told Insider that the jewelry company is “greatly honoured to have been of service and we wish Prince Henry and his fiancé the very best” but declined to comment further.
Markle carried a bouquet of flowers that included forget-me-nots on her wedding day.
Meghan markle wedding flowers princess diana
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a kiss at the royal wedding in 2018. WPA Pool/Getty
Forget-me-nots are said to symbolize loyalty, affection, and undying love.
Forget-me-nots were Diana’s favorite flower.
Princess diana flowers
Princess Diana visits a community center in 1983. Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
“Prince Harry handpicked several flowers yesterday from their private garden at Kensington Palace to add to the bespoke bridal bouquet,” read a statement from Kensington Palace, according to Town & Country.

“The spring blooms include Forget-Me-Nots which were Diana, Princess of Wales’ favorite flower. The couple specifically chose them to be included in Ms. Markle’s bouquet to honor the memory of the late Princess on this special day.”

Markle posted a photo cradling baby Archie’s feet that paid tribute to mothers “lost but forever remembered” on Mother’s Day in 2019.
Meghan markle and archie read a book together
Meghan Markle with Archie. Save the Children UK/Instagram
The duchess was likely referring to her husband’s late mother in the photo, which also featured small purple flowers in the background.
A week after Markle’s Mother’s Day post, Middleton incorporated forget-me-nots while designing her garden for the Chelsea Flower Show in London.
Kate middleton swing
Kate Middleton’s RHS Back to Nature garden in 2019. Kensington Palace
Eagle-eyed royal fans noticed the flowers in the background of a snapshot that featured the duchess smiling on the garden’s rope swing. 
Diana’s aquamarine ring was Markle’s “something blue” for her wedding reception.
Prince harry meghan markle wedding reception
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their way to their wedding reception in 2018. Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Markle wore a white Stella McCartney gown to the reception.
Diana wore the aquamarine ring in 1997 to an auction of her own clothes.
Princess diana aquamarine ring
Princess Diana in 1997. AP Photo/Jacqueline Arzt
The ring has a matching aquamarine bracelet that Princess Diana wore in 1996, according to People.
Middleton turned a pair of Diana’s sapphire and diamond studs into drop-down earrings.
Kate middleton
Kate Middleton wearing drop-down earrings. Pool/Getty Images
They’re one of many heirloom pieces that she wears regularly.
The sapphires in these earrings are believed to have come from the strap of one of Diana’s watches.
Princess diana
Princess Diana wearing the stud earrings. AP
The watch was given to Diana as a wedding present from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, according to The Daily Mail
Middleton wore a pair of Diana’s diamond and pearl earrings to the 2019 BAFTAs.
Kate middleton baftas
Kate Middleton at the BAFTAs. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Twitter user @hrhkatemeghan spotted Diana’s diamond and South Sea pearl dangle earrings worn by Middleton at the 2019 BAFTAs. It was the first time that Middleton had worn these earrings.
Diana wore the earrings to a gala at Bridgewater House in 1995.
Princess diana earrings
Princess Diana attending a gala in 1995. Tim Graham/Getty Images
Diana wore the earrings numerous times for appearances, according to Town & Country.
Middleton wore Diana’s Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara to a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace in 2016.
Kate middleton tiara
Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2016. Pool/Reuters
Tiaras are reserved for married members of the royal family.
The tiara was given to Diana as a wedding present from the Queen.
Princess diana tiara
Princess Diana wearing the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara. Charles Tasnadi/AP Images
The crown consists of 19 arches and contains 38 drop-shaped pearls suspended from pretzel-like twists known as lover’s knot bows, according to People
Middleton wore one of Diana’s pearl bracelets while visiting Germany in 2017.
Kate middleton bracelet
Prince William and Kate Middleton in Germany. Sean Gallup/Getty Images
The bracelet has three pearl strands and diamond spacers. She’s worn it with many outfits, most recently at the G7 Summit in June.
Diana wore it with her “Elvis” outfit in 1989.
Princess diana
Princess Diana’s ‘Elvis’ outfit. The bracelet is out of frame. Liu Heung Shing/AP
Jewelry designer Nigel Milne said he was “delighted” to see the Duchess of Cambridge making it her own.

“The Princess of Wales was the most wonderful inspiration for us jewelers in that she wore her jewelry with such style and panache,” he wrote on his website.

Markle wore a coat designed by Amanda Wakely and a hat by Stephen Jones to a Commonwealth Day service.
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle at a Commonwealth Day service in 2018. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
People on Twitter got emotional about her outfit.
Both Wakely and Jones were favorite designers of Diana.
Princess diana stephen jones hat
Princess Diana wearing a hat designed by Stephen Jones in 1987. Heribert Proepper/AP
Diana worked with them to create some of her most iconic looks.
When Prince George was born, Middleton wore a blue polka-dot Jenny Packham dress.
Kate middleton prince william baby
Kate Middleton and Prince William with Prince George in 2013. Scott Heavey/Getty Images
Jenny Packham is one of Middleton’s favorite brands.
Her outfit resembled the green polka-dot dress that Diana wore when leaving the hospital with William.
Princess diana
Princess Diana and Prince Charles with Prince William in 1982. ASSOCIATED PRESS
It’s not the only time Middleton has paid tribute to Princess Diana with her outfit choices.
Princess Charlotte’s full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.
Princess charlotte
Princess Charlotte. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte is already mastering the royal wave.
William and Middleton gave her the name as a tribute to Princess Diana.
Princess diana prince charles kids
Princess Diana and Prince Charles with Prince Harry and Prince William in 1984. AP Photo
They make sure all of their children know that there are two grandmothers.
After the birth of Prince Louis, Middleton wore yet another Jenny Packham dress, this time red with a lace collar.
Kate middleton baby hospital
Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince Louis in 2018. Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Her stylist met her at the hospital before she stepped out with the new baby.
It resembled the dress Diana wore in 1984 after she gave birth to Harry.
Princess diana prince harry hospital
Prince Charles and Princess Diana with Prince Harry in 1984. AP
Harry remembers that his mother gave amazing hugs.

“She would just engulf you and squeeze you as tight as possible and being as short as I was then there was no escape, you were there, and you were there for as long as she wanted to hold you,” he said in the HBO documentary “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.”

Markle wore a pair of butterfly-shaped earrings on her first royal tour in Australia.
Meghan Markle Princess Diana earrings
Meghan Markle wearing butterfly earrings. Kristy Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images
She and Harry were visiting Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand.
Diana wore them on a trip to Canada in 1986.
Princess diana butterfly earrings
Princess Diana wearing the earrings. Greg Kinch PN/CMC/Reuters
Harry and Markle’s first official royal tour also follows in the footsteps of Charles and Diana, who went on their first royal tour to Australia and New Zealand in 1983.
Middleton wore a pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings to Archie’s christening.
Archie Harrison Christening
The royal family at Archie’s christening. Chris Allerton/ Getty Images
The duchess also wore a pink Stella McCartney dress.
Diana wore the same pair of earrings for Harry’s christening in 1984.
Prince harry christening
Princess Diana and Prince Harry after his christening in 1984. PA Images/Getty Images
Diana’s sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, attended Archie’s christening.
Harry and Markle named their daughter Lilibet Diana.
Meghan markle prince harry baby no. 2 pregnancy reveal
A new photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared by representatives for the couple. Misan Harriman; Copyright owned by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex © 2021
Harry and Markle announced they were expecting their second child with a portrait taken at their California home. The black-and-white shot was taken on an iPad by the Nigerian-born British photographer and longtime friend of the Duchess of Sussex Misan Harriman.

Lilibet Diana was born on June 4, 2021.

The baby’s name pays tribute to both Diana and the Queen.
Princess diana queen elizabeth
Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth. AP
“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” Markle and Harry said in a statement on the website for their organization, Archewell. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”
In May, Middleton wore a pleated skirt and long blue blazer that mirrored a past look of Diana’s on a visit to Scotland.
Kate Middleton in a blue jacket and skirt on a visit to Scotland.
Kate Middleton in Scotland. Andy Buchanan – Pool/Getty Images
The outfit consisted of a Zara blazer, Hope skirt, and a Métier clutch, People magazine reported.
Diana wore the style several times in 1992.
Princess Diana in a blue jacket and skirt in 1992.
Princess Diana in South Korea in 1992. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Diana wore the outfit in September 1992 while walking with her sister in Nottingham and on a visit to South Korea in November 1992.