18 times Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton paid homage to Princess Diana

Forget-me-nots were Diana’s favorite flower.

“Prince Harry handpicked several flowers yesterday from their private garden at Kensington Palace to add to the bespoke bridal bouquet,” read a statement from Kensington Palace, according to Town & Country

“The spring blooms include Forget-Me-Nots which were Diana, Princess of Wales’ favorite flower. The couple specifically chose them to be included in Ms. Markle’s bouquet to honor the memory of the late Princess on this special day.”