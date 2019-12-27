Meghan Markle's friend Janina Gavankar has accused a British tabloid of Photoshopping her Christmas card

Max Mumby/Getty Images, WireImage/Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex and actress Janina Gavankar are close friends.

Meghan Markle‘s friend Janina Gavankar has accused British tabloid the Daily Mail of Photoshopping the royal’s family Christmas card.

In a post shared on her official Twitter and Instagram accounts on Christmas Day, Gavankar – who took the sweet snap of Markle and Prince Harry with their son Archie – claimed the publication Photoshopped the image after it was sent out.

“Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image. Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness,” Gavankar wrote alongside a photo of the card.

This comes after the Daily Mail published an article with the headline: “Was Meghan Markle’s face PHOTOSHOPPED onto Christmas e-card? Experts say Duchess of Sussex’s face appears weirdly in focus in Archie snap while Prince Harry is blurry.”

Insider reached out to Mail Online for comment on Friday morning, but did not immediately receive a response.

Meghan Markle’s friend Janina Gavankar has accused the Daily Mail of Photoshopping the royal’s Christmas card.

This comes after the publication suggested the family photo of Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie – taken by Gavankar – was Photoshopped before being sent out to the couple’s family and friends earlier this week.

“So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family. Here’s the original that was sent out,”Gavankar wrote on Twitter on Christmas Day.

So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family. Here’s the original that was sent out. pic.twitter.com/75aGNPR88X — janina gavankar (@Janina) December 25, 2019

“…and to The Mail, I see your campaign against my friend continues,” she added.

“Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image. Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness.”

A headline from the Daily Mail reads: “Was Meghan Markle’s face PHOTOSHOPPED onto Christmas e-card? Experts say Duchess of Sussex’s face appears weirdly in focus in Archie snap while Prince Harry is blurry.”

The duchess recently claimed that both the Mail and Mail on Sunday newspapers wrote false stories about her, regarding her New York baby shower, her mother Doria Ragland, and the Frogmore Cottage home she shares with Harry. Another linked one of Markle’s favourite foods, avocado toast, to “human rights abuses, drought, and murder.”

The duchess’ lawyers called the connections in these articles “highly tenuous and deliberately inflammatory” at the time.

Representatives for Mail Online did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

