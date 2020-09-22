Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem cold called US citizens and encouraged them to vote

Mikhaila Friel
Makers, TwitterMeghan Markle and Gloria Steinem recorded a Q&A session together last month.
  • Gloria Steinem said she and Meghan Markle cold called US voters together during their first meeting.
  • “The first thing we did – and why she came to see me – we sat at the dining table, here where I am right now and cold called voters,” Steinem said in a video interview with Access Hollywood.
  • “And said, ‘Hello, I’m Meg’ and ‘Hello, I’m Gloria. Are you going to vote?'” she added.
  • Steinem also said that the royal is also challenging the “princess” stereotype by being political: “She came home to vote.”
  • Markle and Steinem recorded a Q&A session for the feminist media platform Makers last month, where they spoke about the importance of voting and how Prince Harry is a “masculine feminist.”
