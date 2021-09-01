Meghan Markle’s former staff members have retracted their bullying allegations against the duchess, biography reports

The Duchess of Sussex. Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s former staff have reportedly retracted their bullying allegations.

The palace announced an investigation would take place after The Times reported bullying in March.

“Finding Freedom” authors report that two staff members have retracted their claims.

Some of Meghan Markle‘s former staff members have retracted their claims that the duchess bullied them, according to the royal biography “Finding Freedom.”

The Times of London reported in March that the Duchess of Sussex bullied two senior members of Buckingham Palace staff when she was a working member of the royal family. The Times referenced an email sent by the couple’s former communications secretary Jason Knauf to Prince William’s former private secretary, in which he reportedly wrote that he was “concerned that nothing will be done.”

The claims led Buckingham Palace to announce that its human resources department would launch an investigation into the allegations made in the article.

Writing in the revised version of the book that was released on Tuesday, co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand reported that sources “confirmed upon the delivery of Jason’s email, two of the individuals mentioned in the email asked for any allegations made to HR about their experiences with Meghan to be rescinded.”

A spokesperson for Markle said in a statement released in March that the allegations were “a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation”

“We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet,” the spokesperson added.

Markle’s close friend Janina Gavankar told Scobie and Durand that the allegations were “done intentionally to discredit the duchess,” according to the book.

“I have known Meghan for seventeen years, and I have seen the way she regards the people around her and the people she works with, and I can say she is not a bully,” Gavankar added.

Another friend, who remained anonymous, told the authors: “This is so far from the Meghan I know.”

“It’s your classic oppo dump,” she added, referencing the political practice of collecting information on an opponent to discredit their character.

Representatives for the Duchess of Sussex and Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.