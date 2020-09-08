21 of Meghan Markle's best fall fashion looks

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Whether you’re looking for a classic coat, a pair of suede boots, or touches of autumnal colours, the duchess’ timeless style will inspire you.

Meghan Markle is known for her feminine and elegant sense of style.

Whether you’re yearning for a classic tailored coat, a casual jean jacket, or a pair of suede boots, it’s never too late to adopt some of the duchess’ best fall fashion looks.

Her style selections over the years – including faux fur, leather, and autumnal colours – serve as inspiration as the weather gets colder.

Meghan Markle had mastered the Los Angeles-meets-royal style long before she and Prince Harry left the royal family and moved to Santa Barbara.

Although the Duchess of Sussex’s autumn season will be sunnier this year, her past looks featuring classic coats, suede boots, and touches of autumnal colours are sure to inspire your fall wardrobe.

A fan of both luxury and high-street brands, Markle isn’t scared of taking fashion risks, and some of her outfits from the last decade are even resurfacing in this season’s trends.

Here are 21 of Meghan Markle’s best fall looks.

While this slinky, burnt orange cocktail dress is probably not something Meghan Markle would wear today, the colour is perfect for fall.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Meghan Markle at the GQ Men Of The Year Party in Los Angeles in 2012.

Last year, Etsy released its trend report and named burnt orange as the colour of 2019.

Early in her career, Meghan Markle embodied sophisticated, feminine glamour in a teal blouse and pencil skirt.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images Markle in 2013.

She looked chic during an appearance in 2013.

She frequented New York Fashion Week before joining the royal family.

Brian Killian/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle at the Tracy Reese show in New York City in September 2013.

Dark, autumnal florals were a huge trend last fall and into 2020.

In September 2013, Meghan Markle turned heads at New York Fashion Week in an emerald green, suede minidress by Rachel Zoe.

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images Markle in 2013.

This suede minidress seamlessly transitions from those late summer days into fall.

This green sweater layered over a classic button-up is perfect for cosy fall days.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Markle in February 2014.

Queen Elizabeth reportedly prefers women to wear skirts or dresses around her instead of pants. Perhaps we’ll see more edgy looks like this from Markle in the years to come.

Leather trousers aren’t the only fall trend Meghan’s explored in the past. This gold-studded jacket may have been worn in February, but it could easily be part of a fall wardrobe.

Paul Morigi/WireImage/Getty Images Markle during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 in New York City.

Meghan also styled a leather jacket for an interview with Tory Burch. When asked about the inspiration behind her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, Markle said, “In the past few years, my access to fashion and beauty has broadened, and I have started to understand things in a different way. That feeling of, ‘Oh … right, so clothes aren’t just fabric, they’re art.'”

This faux-fur coat is the pinnacle of fall fashion. In 2014, Markle paired the off-white coat with a denim miniskirt, pastel pink top, and rose-coloured clutch.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Markle wearing Miu Miu in 2014 in New York City.

French Vogue recently named realistic-looking, faux-fur coats as one of its fall/winter 2020 coat trends to watch.

For this fall look, Markle paired a burgundy evening gown with a relaxed, worn-in leather jacket.

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Markle is pictured in Toronto in 2014.

The Los Angeles native looks like a total it-girl in this edgy look.

She’s also a fan of the monochrome look. Here, she pairs a matching skirt and crop top with a cream leather jacket draped over her shoulders.

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Markle in Toronto in 2015.

While some say you can’t wear white after Labour Day, we disagree. This stylish and sophisticated look marked a turn in Markle’s style towards a more royal-approved look.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November 2017, all eyes were on the glowing couple, Markle’s sparkling engagement ring, and her white coat.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017.

The Line the Label coat was reportedly renamed the “Meghan” and sold out within minutes.

“We are incredibly honoured that Meghan chose to wear a Line coat to mark this very special occasion,” John Muscat, Line the Label’s president and co-founder, said in an official statement. “Meghan has an effortlessly chic sense of style, which we’ve always admired. We know this particular coat is one of her favourite pieces so we have officially decided to name it the ‘Meghan.’ We are elated for Meghan and wish her a lifetime of happiness with Prince Harry.”

Meghan Markle knows her way around a fall coat, but her use of fall accessories shouldn’t go unnoticed.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images Meghan and Harry outside church on Christmas Day in 2017.

While attending the royal family’s traditional Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, Markle wore a $US1,495 camel-coloured tie coat by Sentaler, brown suede boots, matching hat, and a tan and red Chloé bag. While this look worked for the Christmas celebrations, the neutral colours are also perfect for the fall season.

Another eye-catching fall accessory enjoyed by the duchess was this emerald green leather bag by British leather goods company DeMellier.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Meghan Markle carried this bag in Wales in 2018.

Markle appears to prefer small saddlebags as opposed to clutches and totes. This small DeMellier crossbody is $US395.

During her engagement, Meghan Markle showcased simple, stylish coats throughout the fall and winter seasons.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Harry and Meghan in Belfast, Northern Ireland in 2018.

Although the duchess wore this sophisticated coat by Mackage during a surprise visit to Northern Ireland in March, it could easily work for fall.

For an early October appearance, Meghan Markle wore an emerald pencil skirt and forest green blouse.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

While the green $US595 Hugo Boss skirt and $US99 green silk blouse from & Other Stories are currently both unavailable, leather skirts are perfect for the chilly fall weather.

A cosy plaid coat is a must-have for the fall and winter season.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Meghan Markle visits Edinburgh Castle on February 13, 2018.

This green plaid coat certainly made a statement on the duchess’ trip to Scotland in February 2018.

Markle perfectly matched her olive green boots with her purse.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The couple in Bristol, England, in 2019.

On an official visit to Bristol, England, Meghan Markle stepped out in a pair of suede, olive green boots by Sarah Flint, which retail for $US695.

Nothing says apple picking and bonfires like a simple jean jacket.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Markle during her royal tour of South Africa in September 2019.

While Meghan Markle is perhaps more typically known for wearing elegant dresses, sophisticated coats, and heels, she isn’t afraid of a more casual look. Markle wore a button-down shirt, skinny jeans, and a denim jacket during her tour of South Africa.

Meghan Markle’s trench-style dress is a perfect example of a transitional wardrobe piece.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle at the University of Johannesburg in October 2019.

The sleeveless trench dress is perfect for summer, but if paired with a light turtleneck and pair of boots, it can easily work in the fall.

Meghan Markle also looks chic in a shirt dress.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle visits ActionAid during the royal tour of South Africa on October 1, 2019, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This green button-up dress that Markle wore while on tour in South Africa is a perfect example of royal-meets-LA style.

A quintessential Meghan Markle fall look wouldn’t be complete without monochrome and a touch of leather.

Jeremy Selwyn/WPA Pool/Getty Images Meghan Markle attends a roundtable discussion on gender equality on October 25, 2019.

In October 2019, Markle paired this burgundy leather pencil skirt by Hugo Boss with a matching V-neck sweater.

Nothing is more exemplary of Meghan Markle’s fall fashion than this all-camel outfit complete with a stylish coat.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle in January 2020.

For this event, Markle paired a stunning, brown silk skirt from Massimo Dutti with a simple brown turtleneck, Reiss camel-coloured coat, and brown velvet Jimmy Choo pumps. Though the look made its debut in January, it’s perfectly in line with this year’s fall trends of midi skirts and fun textures like velvet.

