24 of Meghan Markle’s best fall fashion looks

This slinky, burnt orange cocktail dress from 2012 is probably not something Meghan Markle would wear today. Meghan Markle at the GQ Men Of The Year Party in Los Angeles in 2012. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images However, the color is perfect for fall.

Early in her career, Meghan Markle embodied sophisticated, feminine glamour in a teal blouse and pencil skirt. Markle in 2013. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images She looked chic during an appearance in 2013.

She frequented New York Fashion Week before joining the royal family. Meghan Markle at the Tracy Reese show in New York City in September 2013. Brian Killian/WireImage/Getty Images Dark, autumnal florals have been a huge trend in recent years

In September 2013, Meghan Markle turned heads at New York Fashion Week in an emerald green, suede mini-dress by Rachel Zoe. Markle in 2013. Ray Tamarra/Getty Images This dress seamlessly transitions from those late summer days into fall.

This green sweater layered over a classic button-up is perfect for cozy fall days. Markle in February 2014. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth reportedly prefers women to wear skirts or dresses around her instead of pants. Perhaps we’ll see more edgy looks like this from Markle in the years to come — so far, the duchess has been spotted numerous times wearing flowier pant silhouettes.

Leather trousers aren’t the only fall trend Meghan’s explored in the past. This gold-studded jacket may have been worn in February, but it could easily be part of a fall wardrobe. Markle during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 in New York City. Paul Morigi/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan also styled a leather jacket for an interview with Tory Burch When asked about the inspiration behind her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, Markle said, “In the past few years, my access to fashion and beauty has broadened, and I have started to understand things in a different way. That feeling of, ‘Oh … right, so clothes aren’t just fabric, they’re art.'”

In 2014, Markle paired an off-white coat with a denim mini-skirt, pastel pink top, and rose-colored clutch. Markle wearing Miu Miu in 2014 in New York City. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images This faux-fur coat is the pinnacle of fall fashion.

For this fall look, Markle paired a burgundy evening gown with a relaxed, worn-in leather jacket. Markle is pictured in Toronto in 2014. George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images The Los Angeles native looks like a total it-girl in this edgy look.

She’s also a fan of the monochrome look. Here, she pairs a matching skirt and crop top with a cream leather jacket draped over her shoulders. Markle in Toronto in 2015. George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images While some say you can’t wear white after Labor Day, we disagree . This stylish and sophisticated look marked a turn in Markle’s style towards a more royal-approved look.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November 2017, all eyes were on the glowing couple, Markle’s sparkling engagement ring, and her white coat. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The Line the Label coat was reportedly renamed the “Meghan” and sold out within minutes “We are incredibly honored that Meghan chose to wear a Line coat to mark this very special occasion,” John Muscat, Line the Label’s president and co-founder, said in an official statement. “Meghan has an effortlessly chic sense of style, which we’ve always admired. We know this particular coat is one of her favorite pieces so we have officially decided to name it the ‘Meghan.’ We are elated for Meghan and wish her a lifetime of happiness with Prince Harry.”

Meghan Markle knows her way around a fall coat, but her use of fall accessories shouldn’t go unnoticed. Meghan and Harry outside church on Christmas Day in 2017. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images While attending the royal family’s traditional Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, Markle wore a $US1,495 ($AU2,056) camel-colored tie coat by Sentaler , brown suede boots, a matching hat, and a tan and red Chloé bag. While this look worked for the Christmas celebrations, the neutral colors are also perfect for the fall season.

Another eye-catching fall accessory enjoyed by the duchess was this emerald green leather bag by British leather goods company DeMellier. Meghan Markle carried this bag in Wales in 2018. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Markle appears to prefer small saddlebags as opposed to clutches and totes. This small DeMellier crossbody is $US395 ($AU543).

During her engagement, Meghan Markle showcased simple, stylish coats throughout the fall and winter seasons. Harry and Meghan in Belfast, Northern Ireland in 2018. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Although the duchess wore this sophisticated coat by Mackage during a surprise visit to Northern Ireland in March, it could easily work for fall.

For an early October appearance, Meghan Markle wore an emerald pencil skirt and forest green blouse. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images While the green $US595 ($AU818) Hugo Boss skirt and $US99 ($AU136) green silk blouse from & Other Stories are currently both unavailable, leather skirts are perfect for the chilly fall weather.

A cozy plaid coat is a must-have for the fall and winter season. Meghan Markle visits Edinburgh Castle on February 13, 2018. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images This green plaid coat certainly made a statement on the duchess’ trip to Scotland in February 2018.

In 2019, Markle perfectly matched her olive green boots with her purse. The couple in Bristol, England, in 2019. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images On an official visit to Bristol, England, Meghan Markle stepped out in a pair of suede, olive green boots by Sarah Flint , which retailed for $US695 ($AU956).

Nothing says apple picking and bonfires like a simple jean jacket. Markle during her royal tour of South Africa in September 2019. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images While Meghan Markle is perhaps more typically known for wearing elegant dresses, sophisticated coats, and heels, she isn’t afraid of a more casual look. Markle wore a button-down shirt, skinny jeans, and a denim jacket during her tour of South Africa in September 2019.

Meghan Markle’s trench-style dress is a perfect example of a transitional wardrobe piece. Meghan Markle at the University of Johannesburg in October 2019. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The sleeveless trench dress is perfect for summer, but if paired with a light turtleneck and a pair of boots, it can easily work in the fall.

Meghan Markle also looks chic in a shirt dress. Meghan Markle visits ActionAid during the royal tour of South Africa on October 1, 2019, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images This green button-up dress that Markle wore while on tour in South Africa is a perfect example of royal-meets-LA style.

A quintessential Meghan Markle fall look wouldn’t be complete without monochrome and a touch of leather. Meghan Markle attends a roundtable discussion on gender equality on October 25, 2019. Jeremy Selwyn/WPA Pool/Getty Images In October 2019, Markle paired this burgundy leather pencil skirt by Hugo Boss with a matching V-neck sweater.

Nothing is more exemplary of Meghan Markle’s fall fashion than this all-camel outfit complete with a stylish coat. Meghan Markle in January 2020. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images For a 2020 event, Markle paired a stunning, brown silk skirt from Massimo Dutti with a simple brown turtleneck, Reiss camel-colored coat, and brown velvet Jimmy Choo pumps.

While on a trip to New York City with Prince Harry in late September, Meghan Markle wore a stylish, fall-appropriate look. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, are seen at the World Trade Center on September 23, 2021, in New York City. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The duchess paired a simple black wool-and-cashmere-blend turtleneck by The Row with matching dress pants and a collared Emporio Armani coat to visit the 9/11 Memorial.

Markle embodied undercover-royal style in a chic turtleneck, skirt, and sunglasses while out and about in New York. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, are seen in Midtown on September 23, 2021, in New York City. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The former “Suits” star paired her otherwise simple look with a beige Max Mara coat and wore her hair in a sleek bun.