24 of Meghan Markle’s best fall fashion looks

When asked about the inspiration behind her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, Markle said, “In the past few years, my access to fashion and beauty has broadened, and I have started to understand things in a different way. That feeling of, ‘Oh … right, so clothes aren’t just fabric, they’re art.'”
In 2014, Markle paired an off-white coat with a denim mini-skirt, pastel pink top, and rose-colored clutch.
This faux-fur coat is the pinnacle of fall fashion.
For this fall look, Markle paired a burgundy evening gown with a relaxed, worn-in leather jacket.
The Los Angeles native looks like a total it-girl in this edgy look.
She’s also a fan of the monochrome look. Here, she pairs a matching skirt and crop top with a cream leather jacket draped over her shoulders.
While some say you can’t wear white after Labor Day, we disagree. This stylish and sophisticated look marked a turn in Markle’s style towards a more royal-approved look.
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November 2017, all eyes were on the glowing couple, Markle’s sparkling engagement ring, and her white coat.
“We are incredibly honored that Meghan chose to wear a Line coat to mark this very special occasion,” John Muscat, Line the Label’s president and co-founder, said in an official statement. “Meghan has an effortlessly chic sense of style, which we’ve always admired. We know this particular coat is one of her favorite pieces so we have officially decided to name it the ‘Meghan.’ We are elated for Meghan and wish her a lifetime of happiness with Prince Harry.”
Meghan Markle knows her way around a fall coat, but her use of fall accessories shouldn’t go unnoticed.
While attending the royal family’s traditional Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, Markle wore a $US1,495 ($AU2,056) camel-colored tie coat by Sentaler, brown suede boots, a matching hat, and a tan and red Chloé bag. While this look worked for the Christmas celebrations, the neutral colors are also perfect for the fall season.
Another eye-catching fall accessory enjoyed by the duchess was this emerald green leather bag by British leather goods company DeMellier.
Markle appears to prefer small saddlebags as opposed to clutches and totes. This small DeMellier crossbody is $US395 ($AU543).
During her engagement, Meghan Markle showcased simple, stylish coats throughout the fall and winter seasons.
Although the duchess wore this sophisticated coat by Mackage during a surprise visit to Northern Ireland in March, it could easily work for fall.
For an early October appearance, Meghan Markle wore an emerald pencil skirt and forest green blouse.
While the green $US595 ($AU818) Hugo Boss skirt and $US99 ($AU136) green silk blouse from & Other Stories are currently both unavailable, leather skirts are perfect for the chilly fall weather.
A cozy plaid coat is a must-have for the fall and winter season.
This green plaid coat certainly made a statement on the duchess’ trip to Scotland in February 2018.
In 2019, Markle perfectly matched her olive green boots with her purse.
On an official visit to Bristol, England, Meghan Markle stepped out in a pair of suede, olive green boots by Sarah Flint, which retailed for $US695 ($AU956).
Nothing says apple picking and bonfires like a simple jean jacket.
While Meghan Markle is perhaps more typically known for wearing elegant dresses, sophisticated coats, and heels, she isn’t afraid of a more casual look. Markle wore a button-down shirt, skinny jeans, and a denim jacket during her tour of South Africa in September 2019.
Meghan Markle’s trench-style dress is a perfect example of a transitional wardrobe piece.
The sleeveless trench dress is perfect for summer, but if paired with a light turtleneck and a pair of boots, it can easily work in the fall.
Meghan Markle also looks chic in a shirt dress.
This green button-up dress that Markle wore while on tour in South Africa is a perfect example of royal-meets-LA style.
A quintessential Meghan Markle fall look wouldn’t be complete without monochrome and a touch of leather.
In October 2019, Markle paired this burgundy leather pencil skirt by Hugo Boss with a matching V-neck sweater.
Nothing is more exemplary of Meghan Markle’s fall fashion than this all-camel outfit complete with a stylish coat.
For a 2020 event, Markle paired a stunning, brown silk skirt from Massimo Dutti with a simple brown turtleneck, Reiss camel-colored coat, and brown velvet Jimmy Choo pumps.
While on a trip to New York City with Prince Harry in late September, Meghan Markle wore a stylish, fall-appropriate look.
The duchess paired a simple black wool-and-cashmere-blend turtleneck by The Row with matching dress pants and a collared Emporio Armani coat to visit the 9/11 Memorial.
Markle embodied undercover-royal style in a chic turtleneck, skirt, and sunglasses while out and about in New York.
The former “Suits” star paired her otherwise simple look with a beige Max Mara coat and wore her hair in a sleek bun.
While visiting an elementary school in Harlem, Markle wore another striking monochromatic coat-and-pants look.
For the engagement, Markle wore a maroon cape and matching pants set by high-end Italian designer Loro Piana. She paired the look with matching Manolo Blahnik pumps.