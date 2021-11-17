Meghan Markle will sit down for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. Watch the teaser here.

- Meghan Markle will be appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday.
- DeGeneres shared a teaser clip from the interview on Twitter on Wednesday.
- In the clip, Markle reminisces about going to acting auditions before she met Prince Harry, saying they often took place on the same lot DeGeneres’ show is filmed.
- She said that security guards at the Warner Bros. lot would always wish her good luck before the auditions.
- She also joked about an old Ford Explorer Sport she used to drive to the auditions.
- She said that the car’s front door that didn’t open so she would climb in and out of the car through the trunk.
Watch the full clip below:
—Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 17, 2021