Meghan Markle will sit down for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. Watch the teaser here.

Kelly McLaughlin
Meghan Markle sits down with Ellen Degeneres on ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show.’ The Ellen Degeneres Show/Twitter
  • Meghan Markle will be appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday.
  • DeGeneres shared a teaser clip from the interview on Twitter on Wednesday.
  • In the clip, Markle reminisces about going to acting auditions before she met Prince Harry, saying they often took place on the same lot DeGeneres’ show is filmed.
  • She said that security guards at the Warner Bros. lot would always wish her good luck before the auditions.
  • She also joked about an old Ford Explorer Sport she used to drive to the auditions.
  • She said that the car’s front door that didn’t open so she would climb in and out of the car through the trunk.

Watch the full clip below: 

 

