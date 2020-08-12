Meghan Markle defied the royal family's ban on talking about politics with a powerful statement on why she's voting in the US election

Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images. Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex said she will note in the next US general election.

Meghan Markle spoke about politics for the first time since becoming a member of the royal family, saying that she plans to vote in the next US general election.

Writing in Marie Claire’s August 2020 digital issue, the duchess said she knows what it feels like to “voiceless,” possibly referencing her time as a working royal when she didn’t openly discuss politics.

The duchess previously spoke about her disdain for Donald Trump before marrying Prince Harry.

During a TV interview in 2016, she called Trump “misogynistic” and said she would move to Canada should he be elected.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Duchess of Sussex said she will be voting in the next US general election, despite the royal family’s strict rule against getting involved with politics.

Meghan Markle opened up about why she plans to vote in Marie Claire’s August 2020 digital issue. The duchess said she knows what it’s like to feel “voiceless” – a possible reference to her time as a working royal, when she didn’t openly discuss politics.

“I know what it feels like to have a voice, and I also know what it’s like to feel voiceless,” the duchess wrote.

“I also know what so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard.

Meghan Markle opens up about why she's voting in our August 2020 digital issue: "I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless."https://t.co/Z9v5dGR9l8 pic.twitter.com/LWg0IARkaF — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) August 11, 2020

“One of my favourite quotes, and one that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, ‘Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops.’

“That’s why I vote,” the duchess added.

Although Markle didn’t discuss her political views when she married into the royal family, she was open about her disdain for US President Donald Trump back in 2016.

During a TV interview in 2016, the then-actress called Trump “misogynistic” and said she would move to Canada should he be elected.

“Yes, of course, Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right … I think it was in 2012 the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points – that is a huge number, and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it, that’s a huge chunk of it,” she said at the time.

Read more:

A full timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rift with Trump, which started long before the duchess was a royal

Prince Harry has always come ‘second to his brother,’ according to a new biography which sheds light on their reported rift

Meghan Markle’s first meeting with the Queen was an accident, biography says: ‘She and Harry literally bumped into her’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.