How Meghan Markle went from a working actress to a royal to an executive producer for a new Netflix show

- Meghan Markle, who turns 40 on August 4, began working as an actress in the early 2000s.
- When she married Prince Harry in 2018, she took her new role as a duchess seriously.
- However, Markle has since relinquished her royal responsibilities and is working with Netflix as an executive producer.
“… Two boys from my class said, ‘Yeah, that’s where women belong, in the kitchen,'” she said in her speech. “I remember feeling shocked and angry and also just feeling so hurt — it just wasn’t right and something needed to be done.”
“So I went home and I told my dad what had happened, and he encouraged me to write letters, so I did,” she continued.
She did just that. According to Insider, Markle wrote letters to the first lady at the time, Hillary Clinton, TV journalist Linda Ellerbee, attorney Gloria Allred, and Procter & Gamble. The women responded to Markle, encouraging her for speaking out. The company also amended its advertisement’s messaging.
A few years later, in 1999, Markle would reappear in front of the camera — she made her music video debut in Tori Amos’ 1999 hit song “1000 Oceans.”
In addition to doing the wedding invitations for Robin Thicke and Paula Patton, who divorced in 2014, Markle told the magazine that she also did holiday cards Dolce & Gabbana sent out to celebrities and notable people.
“I would sit there with a little white tube sock on my hand so no hand oils got on the card, trying to pay my bills while auditioning,” she said.
Markle also taught two-hour classes on the art of calligraphy at the Paper Source store in Beverly Hills.
“I would end up standing up there forever in these terribly uncomfortable and inexpensive five-inch heels just waiting for someone to pick my number so I could go and sit down,” she once said in an interview.
“I see Rachel as such a good friend, and when you play a character you love, it’s so much easier. I root for her; I’m almost like a fan,” she told Marie Claire in 2018.
“If I wasn’t on the show, I would really love this show, because each of the characters are like someone you know,” she continued. “Rachel is like the ultimate best friend — who has a closet that I always borrow things from in my personal life.”
About seven months before the announcement of her engagement to Prince Harry, Markle shut down The Tig, saying goodbye to what she called an “amazing community of inspiration, support, fun, and frivolity.” People reported that she was just too busy to keep it up.
“It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us,” Prince Harry later told the BBC.
Markle added, “[We were] trying to roast a chicken and it just — just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee.”
Markle’s life and career were about to change drastically. She would be expected to fulfill her royal duties as a duchess, which included moving across the ocean to London, and she announced she would no longer act.
“Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to ‘Suits,’ and we wish her the very best.”
Her storyline was wrapped up with her character, Rachel Zane, marrying Patrick J. Adams, who plays her love interest Mike Ross throughout the show’s seven seasons.
Later, in October 2018, the couple toured Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand for 16 days. During the jam-packed tour, Meghan Markle performed a traditional greeting, the Hongi, with the governor-general of New Zealand, pictured.
The couple also cuddled with koalas in Sydney, met with youth mental health organizations, took part in traditional ceremonies, met foreign leaders, and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Wellington, New Zealand.
“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”
In the couple’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Prince Harry revealed the primary reason for them leaving their royal roles was a “lack of support and lack of understanding” from both the media and the royal family.
“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” Harry and Markle told the outlet. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”
From its inception, Archewell was described as a primarily charitable organization. However, other subsects would allow the couple to dip their toes into media production with “education and training materials” through films, podcasts, and books.
In addition to losing their involvement with numerous UK charities and patronages, Prince Harry will lose his honorary military appointments with The Royal Marines, the RAF Honington, and the Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving.
People reported that the couple will retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles and will still be referred to as His/Her Royal Highness, though they do not actively use either of their titles.
In a statement released by Prince Harry and Markle, the couple said they “remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role.”
“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal,” they concluded.
“While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation, and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere,” Markle wrote in a statement on the Archewell website, thanking readers for making the book a bestseller.
“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history,” she continued. “David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”
Though Markle has no official plans to act, the California native appears to have finally come full circle from her days as a working actress to now a powerful voice at a major production company.