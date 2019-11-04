Meghan Markle's estranged brother says 'she is only in Buckingham Palace with Harry because of her dad,' who 'paid for her education and fancy clothes'

Samir Hussein/Getty Images, Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Thomas Markle Jr.

Meghan Markle’s half-brother claimed that she never would have married Prince Harry if her father hadn’t “paid for her education and fancy clothes.”

Thomas Markle Jr. spoke with the Mail Online last week about his father’s broken relationship with the duchess, saying: “I hope Meghan gets in contact, but my dad needs to prepare himself for it never happening.

“She did not get in contact after his heart attack.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idIy7Tuw54o Thomas Markle Sr. leaked Meghan’s private letter to the Mail on Sunday earlier this year.

“But what she needs to remember is that she is only in Buckingham Palace with Harry because of her dad. He paid for her education and fancy clothes. He helped her become the exceptional woman she is, and I beg her to recognise that,” he added.

The duchess’ father, Thomas Markle Sr., earlier this year leaked a private letter she had written him to the Mail on Sunday. This month, she announced plans to sue the publication, alleging misuse of private information, infringement of copyright, and breach of the Data Protection Act of 2018.

However, the royal’s rift with her father’s side of the family goes back to before she married Harry in 2018. Things took a turn after her father staged paparazzi photos in the lead-up to the wedding.

Since then, Markle Jr. has repeatedly criticised her in the press.

After the duchess’ son was born earlier this year, Markle Jr. told The Sun he hoped that becoming a new mother would “open up her eyes and teach her what family means.”

“Maybe she will see the importance of family now – and open up to my dad and let him be part of the baby’s life,” he added.

“Any baby who comes into a family – everyone in the family wants to see it. It’s a big deal. There’s not been a baby in our family for a while now. This is big news for us all. She should let the family come over and meet the new baby.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.