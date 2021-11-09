The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged brother Thomas Markle Jr. wrote an open letter apologizing for asking Prince Harry to call off their wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on their wedding day on May 19, 2018. Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s brother Thomas has apologized for an open letter he wrote about the duchess in 2018.

In the letter, Thomas urged Prince Harry to call off the wedding and called Meghan “conceited.”

Speaking on “Big Brother,” Thomas said the letter came from a place of “hurt.”

Thomas Markle Jr. read an open letter in which he apologized to the Duchess of Sussex during Monday’s episode of “Big Brother VIP Australia,” according to The Independent.

Thomas Jr., 55, is Meghan’s estranged half-brother from her father’s side of the family. He has made multiple negative statements about his half-sister through the years, and previously urged Prince Harry to call off their 2018 wedding.

In a hand-written open letter published by In Touch in May 2018, Thomas Jr. criticized Meghan for not inviting her family to the wedding and called her a “jaded, shallow, conceited woman.”

Thomas Markle Jr. (right) is Meghan Markle’s half-brother. Chris Jackson/via Getty Images, Gilbert Carrasquillo/via Getty Images

He also urged Harry to “put an end to this fake fairytale wedding before it’s too late.”

Speaking on the reality show “Big Brother VIP,” Thomas said he was “sorry from the bottom of my heart” for the “awful mean letter” he wrote before the wedding, The Independent reports.

“And I want both of you to know it did not come from the real person that I am, but came from a very dark and hurt part of my heart… I am not a mean person at all, and I have more love inside me to give than anything,” he added.

Thomas went on to say that the original letter had been written out of “hurt” upon learning that Meghan had reportedly described him as a “distant” family member, according to the publication.

“I was very hurt and confused because of the amazing bond and relationship we shared growing up together and all I could do was put up a defence wall to protect my heart,” he said, according to The Independent. “I know that it was very immature and wrong and I truly regret it.”

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined to comment when contacted by Insider.