The best photo from every month of Meghan Markle’s royal career

May 2018: Meghan Markle officially became the Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry on May 19. Meghan and Harry at their wedding in May 2018. Jane Barlow/ WPA Pool/ Getty Images The ceremony at St George’s Chapel sparked a “turning point for the monarchy,” according to royal biographer Katie Nicholl.

June 2018: The newlyweds attended Trooping the Colour, one of the most anticipated events on the royal calendar. Meghan and Harry at Trooping the Colour in June 2018. Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Queen’s birthday parade took place on June 9, just weeks after Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

July 2018: Meghan shared an adorable moment with Prince Harry on the palace balcony. Meghan and Harry in July 2018. Anwar Hussein/ WireImage The pair joined the royal family to watch a flypast that marked 100 years of the Royal Air Force.

August 2018: Meghan and Harry attended a “Hamilton” charity performance in London with creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Meghan Harry at ‘Hamilton’ in August 2019. Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images The royal couple posed for photos with the cast when Meghan turned to Harry and appeared to say “Can you see, my love?”

September 2018: Meghan curated a charity cookbook to help the Grenfell Tower victims. Meghan helping to prepare food for guests at the cookbook launch party. Ben Stansall/ WPA Pool/ Getty Images. It was the first solo project she undertook as a royal.

October 2018: Meghan and Harry shared this adorable moment at Sydney’s Bondi Beach during their tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Meghan and Harry in Australia in October 2018. Samir Hussein According to photographer Samir Hussein, who took the photo, this moment between the couple displayed an “instinctive show of love for each other.” “At one point, Harry and Meghan turned, looked into each other’s eyes and smiled to each other during an instinctive show of love for each other,” Hussein told Insider. “This had all the ingredients for a very unusual Royal photo, which showed their bond in a totally informal, relaxed, and stunning setting.”

November 2018: “The Fab Four” reunited for a Remembrance Day service at Westminster Abbey, despite rumors that the couples were feuding. ‘The Fab Four’ in November 2018. Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images The following year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resigned from The Royal Foundation , the charity they’d been running with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

December 2018: They also got together for Christmas Day celebrations the following month. Meghan with Kate Middleton in December 2018. Samir Hussein/Getty The royal family celebrates Christmas in Sandringham every year.

January 2019: The world was on baby watch as the duchess showed off her blossoming bump during a visit to Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity in London. Meghan in January 2018. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images It was one of her many stylish maternity looks

February 2019: Meghan and Harry embarked on a working tour of Morocco. Meghan and Harry in Morocco. Samir Hussein/WireImage/ Getty Images They took this adorably candid photo at the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports.

March 2019: Meghan joined Prince Harry on stage at WE Day in London. Meghan and Harry at WE Day in London. Jo Hale/ Redferne/ Getty Images Her appearance came as a surprise to those in attendance, as it wasn’t previously announced that the duchess would be there.

May 2019: After making no public appearances in April, Markle and Prince Harry showed off baby Archie at an official photo call in Windsor Castle. Proud parents. Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images The couple welcomed the newborn on May 6.

June 2019: The duke and duchess visited the Boston Red Sox before the team’s match against the New York Yankees in London. Meghan and Harry with the Boston Red Sox. Chris Jackson/Invictus Games Foundation via Getty Images The team surprised the couple with an adorable gift for Archie.

July 2019: Meghan, Harry, and the royal family came together for Archie’s christening on July 6. Archie’s christening. Chris Allerton/ Getty Images Meghan wore a cream Dior dress and matching fascinator for the special event.

August 2019: Meghan shared a behind-the-scenes preview of her clothing collection on Instagram. Meghan on an Instagram story in August 2019. Sussex Royal/Instagram Meghan wore a $US104 ($AU140) shirt from the eco-friendly brand With Nothing Underneath while appearing in an Instagram story to promote her charity clothing line

September 2019: Meghan and Harry kicked off their royal tour of Africa in the best possible way – by dancing in the street with the locals. Meghan and Harry dance with locals in September 2019. Chris Jackson/Getty Images A hilarious video of the moment shows Harry watching and following the women as they dance, before hesitantly trying some moves of his own

October 2019: Meghan focused on her work to improve the lives of women and girls around the world on a visit to South Africa. Meghan at ActionAid. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images She discussed the nature of violence against women and girls on a visit to ActionAid in Johannesburg, South Africa.

November 2019: Meghan attended a Remembrance Sunday service in London. Meghan at a Remembrance Sunday service. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images The armistice ending World War I was signed on November 11, 1918.

December 2019: Meghan and Harry shared a candid shot of themselves with Archie for their family Christmas card. Meghan and Harry’s Christmas card (left). Sussex Royal;Chris Allerton/Getty Images The photo was taken by the couple’s friend Janina Gavankar.

January 2020: Meghan wore a $US70 ($AU95) sweater for her first public appearance of 2020 – her final engagement before their departure was announced. Meghan and Harry leave Canada House in London. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP, file She wore a $US70 ($AU95) Massimo Dutti plain silk wool sweater and a brown satin midi skirt from the same brand to visit Canada House in London.