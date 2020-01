The best photo from every month of Meghan Markle's royal life

Meghan Markle has been a member of the royal family since May 2018 – but recently announced she and Prince Harry would be taking a step back from their positions.

The Duchess of Sussex has undergone some major milestones since marrying Prince Harry.

Insider has gathered the best photo from every month of her royal life so far.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Meghan Markle may have only been a member of the royal family for a year and a half, but she has already made her mark across the globe.

She has guest-edited Vogue’s September issue, launched her own fashion line, and given birth to Archie.

Most recently, she and Prince Harry announced they’re taking a step back from their positions as senior royals.

But she’s still the Duchess of Sussex, and Insider has collected the best photo from every month of Meghan’s royal life so far.

May 2018: Meghan Markle officially became the Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry on May 19.

Jane Barlow/ WPA Pool/ Getty Images Meghan and Harry at their wedding in May 2018.

The ceremony at St George’s Chapel sparked a “turning point for the monarchy,” according to royal biographer Katie Nicholl.

June 2018: The newlyweds attended Trooping the Colour, one of the most anticipated events on the royal calendar.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan and Harry at Trooping the Colour in June 2018.

The Queen’s birthday parade took place on June 9, just weeks after Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

July 2018: Meghan shared an adorable moment with Prince Harry on the palace balcony.

Anwar Hussein/ WireImage Meghan and Harry in July 2018.

The pair joined the royal family to watch a flypast that marked 100 years of the Royal Air Force.

August 2018: Meghan and Harry attended a “Hamilton” charity performance in London with creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images Meghan Harry at ‘Hamilton’ in August 2019.

The royal couple posed for photos with the cast when Meghan turned to Harry and appeared to say “Can you see, my love?” The cast exploded in “awwws.”

September 2018: Meghan curated a charity cookbook to help the Grenfell Tower victims.

Ben Stansall/ WPA Pool/ Getty Images. Meghan helping to prepare food for guests at the cookbook launch party.

It was the first solo project she undertook as a royal.

October 2018: Meghan and Harry shared this adorable moment at Sydney’s Bondi Beach during their tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Samir Hussein Meghan and Harry in Australia in October 2018.

According to photographer Samir Hussein, who took the photo, this moment between the couple displayed an “instinctive show of love for each other.”

“At one point, Harry and Meghan turned, looked into each others eyes and smiled to each other during an instinctive show of love for each other,” Hussein told Insider.

“This had all the ingredients for a very unusual Royal photo, which showed their bond in a totally informal, relaxed and stunning setting.”

November 2018: “The Fab Four” reunited for a Remembrance Day service at Westminster Abbey, despite rumours that the couples were feuding.

Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images ‘The Fab Four’ in November 2018.

The following year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resigned from The Royal Foundation, the charity they’d been running with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

December 2018: They also got together for Christmas Day celebrations the following month.

Samir Hussein/Getty Meghan with Kate Middleton in December 2018.

The royal family celebrates Christmas in Sandringham every year.

January 2019: The world was on baby watch as the duchess showed off her blossoming bump during a visit to Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity in London.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan in January 2018.

It was one of her many stylish maternity looks.

February 2019: Meghan and Harry embarked on a working tour of Morocco.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/ Getty Images Meghan and Harry in Morocco.

They took this adorably candid photo at the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports.

March 2019: Meghan joined Prince Harry on stage at WE Day in London.

Jo Hale/ Redferne/ Getty Images Meghan and Harry at WE Day in London.

Her appearance came as a surprise to those in attendance, as it wasn’t previously announced that the duchess would be there.

May 2019: After making no public appearances in April, Markle and Prince Harry showed off baby Archie at an official photo call in Windsor Castle.

The couple welcomed the newborn on May 6.

June 2019: The duke and duchess visited the Boston Red Sox before the team’s match against the New York Yankees in London.

Chris Jackson/Invictus Games Foundation via Getty Images Meghan and Harry with the Boston Red Sox.

The team surprised the couple with an adorable gift for Archie.

July 2019: Meghan, Harry, and the royal family came together for Archie’s christening on July 6.

Chris Allerton/ Getty Images Archie’s christening.

Meghan wore a cream Dior dress and matching fascinator for the special event.

August 2019: Meghan shared a behind-the-scenes preview of her clothing collection on Instagram.

Sussex Royal/Instagram Meghan on an Instagram story in August 2019.

Meghan wore a $US104 shirt from the eco-friendly brand With Nothing Underneath while appearing in an Instagram story to promote her charity clothing line.

September 2019: Meghan and Harry kicked off their royal tour of Africa in the best possible way — by dancing in the street with the locals.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan and Harry dance with locals in September 2019.

A hilarious video of the moment shows Harry watching and following the women as they dance, before hesitantly trying some moves of his own.

October 2019: Meghan focused on her work to improve the lives of women and girls around the world on a visit to South Africa.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan at ActionAid.

She discussed the nature of violence against women and girls on a visit to ActionAid in Johannesburg, South Africa.

November 2019: Meghan attended a Remembrance Sunday service in London.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Meghan at a Remembrance Sunday service.

The armistice ending World War I was signed on November 11, 1918.

December 2019: Meghan and Harry shared a candid shot of themselves with Archie for their family Christmas card.

Sussex Royal;Chris Allerton/Getty Images Meghan and Harry’s Christmas card (left).

The photo was taken by the couple’s friend Janina Gavankar.

January 2020: Meghan wore a $US70 sweater for her first public appearance of 2020.

Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP, file Meghan and Harry leave Canada House in London.

She wore a $US70 Massimo Dutti plain silk wool sweater and a brown satin midi skirt from the same brand to visit Canada House in London.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.