Beyoncé applauded Meghan Markle’s ‘courage’ and wished her a happy birthday on her website. Here’s a timeline of their friendship.

Meghan Markle and Beyoncé met at the UK premiere of “The Lion King” in 2019.

Beyoncé marked Black History Month in 2019 with a portrait of Markle painted by artist Tim O’Brien.

She shared messages for Markle on her official website after the Oprah interview and for Markle’s birthday.

Beyoncé is one of Meghan Markle’s many celebrity friends. They’ve only met briefly in person, but they continue to support each other from afar.

Here’s a timeline of their high-profile friendship.

May 2018: Meghan Markle played Beyoncé’s music at her wedding, according to Idris Elba

Actor Idris Elba, who was a DJ at the royal wedding reception, told BBC Radio 1Xtra in July 2019 that Markle sent him a playlist of songs beforehand that included “West Coast” artists and “I Want to Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston. He also told Entertainment Tonight the playlist included Beyoncé.

“There’s always Beyonce on the playlist. You already know that!” Elba said. “You already know that!”

February 2019: Beyoncé and Jay-Z paid tribute to Markle while accepting a BRIT Award

Beyoncé and Jay-Z recorded their BRIT Award acceptance speech for best international group in front of a portrait of Markle, referencing their music video for “Apesh*t” where they stood in front of the Mona Lisa.

Beyoncé also featured the portrait, painted by artist Tim O’Brien, on Instagram in a February 2019 post, and included Markle on her website in honor of Black History Month.

“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas,” she captioned the post. “Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”

Markle’s first child with Prince Harry, Archie, was born in May 2019.

July 2019: Markle and Beyoncé finally met in person at the UK premiere of ‘The Lion King’

The Daily Mail’s Rebecca English reported that Jay-Z encouraged the new parents to “always find some time for yourself.”

March 2021: After Markle and Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé expressed her support for the couple

Beyoncé posted a touching message of support on her website alongside a photo of her meeting Markle and Harry at the 2019 London premiere of “The Lion King.”

The message read: “Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

August 2021: Beyoncé wished Markle a happy birthday on her official website

Markle turned 40 on August 4, 2021. Beyoncé’s birthday wishes appeared alongside a photo of Markle as a young girl.

Her website also celebrated Barack Obama, who shares a birthday with Markle and turned 60, and actor Michael Ealy, who turned 48 on August 3.