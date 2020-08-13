Meghan Markle reportedly announced she was pregnant at Princess Eugenie's wedding, and the bride wasn't happy about it

Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images, Owen Humphreys – WPA Pool/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie at her royal wedding in October 2018.

Princess Eugenie was upset that Meghan Markle announced her pregnancy at her royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank, according to the new biography “Finding Freedom.”

“It did not go down particularly well with Eugenie, who, a source said, told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news,” report authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

Markle and Prince Harry publicly announced they were expecting their first child on October 15, 2018. Eugenie’s wedding was just a few days earlier, on October 12.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom,'” a spokesperson for the couple told Insider.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their first child, Archie Harrison, on October 15, 2018.

According to reports, however, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared the news with the royal family a few days earlier, at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding on October 12.

Eugenie was upset that the couple didn’t wait until after her St George’s Chapel nuptials to Jack Brooksbank to share the news, according to a new royal biography.

“It did not go down particularly well with Eugenie, who, a source said, told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news,” report Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in the biography, “Finding Freedom.”

However, the authors go on to note that Eugenie had a good relationship with her cousin, Prince Harry.

“Out of all the Queen’s grandchildren, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connections. Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest, and great fun. The two had many nights out together in London,” the book reports.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom,'” a spokesperson for the couple told Insider.

“This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting,” they added.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Read more:

Pippa Middleton was reportedly ‘reluctant’ to invite Meghan Markle to her wedding in case she overshadowed her

Meghan Markle defied the royal family’s ban on talking about politics with a powerful statement on why she’s voting in the US election

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have bought their first home in Santa Barbara

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.