The best outfits Meghan Markle has worn on her royal tour of South Africa

Toby Melville/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images,Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex on a royal tour in Africa.

Meghan Markle is currently on a 10-day tour of Africa with Prince Harry and baby Archie.

It’s the family’s first working visit to the continent, and already the duchess has made an impression with her fashion choices.

From honouring a Malawi-based fashion brand to channeling Princess Diana, here are her best looks so far.

The Duchess of Sussex is currently on 10-day tour of Africa with Prince Harry and baby Archie, and her fashion choices have already made an impression.

So far, Meghan has reworn outfits from her pregnancy, honoured a local African fashion brand, and even channeled Princess Diana.



Here are the best outfits worn by the duchess so far.

Markle kicked off the tour in this $US85 monochrome dress by Mayamiko, a sustainable fashion label from Malawi.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It’s not the first time the duchess has used her outfit to honour the area she’s visiting.

Vogue editor Anna Wintour previously praised the duchess for highlighting “unknown designers” during her royal tours.

“When she went on that trip to Australia and New Zealand, she was very respectful in choosing a lot of unknown Australian designers to wear, which was great,” she said.

Wintour also said that she thought Markle’s style is “inspiring.”

She changed into this $US595 Veronica Beard dress for a cooking demonstration with Prince Harry in Cape Town later that day.

Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

Fans will recognise the dress from the royal’s visit to Tonga while she was pregnant with Archie last fall.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Source: The Express

She opted for a more casual look for a visit to the Waves for Change charity on Tuesday, pairing a denim jacket with a shirt from her new clothing line, the Smart Set Collection.

Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images



Later that day, she changed things up with this olive-coloured Staud dress to meet locals who had gathered on the streets.

Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

The $US325 dress is made out of recycled tissue nylon.

Source: Staud.

She accessorized with a pink flower given to her by a fan…

Dominic Lipinski/ PA/ Getty Images

… before changing into a headscarf to visit South Africa’s oldest mosque.

Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

The look was reminiscent of Princess Diana, when she visited a mosque in Pakistan back in 1996.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

She rewore this striped maxi dress for a visit to the British High Commissioner’s residence.

James Whatling/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

She previously wore the Martin Grant design for a visit to Bondi Beach in Australia back in October 2018.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

By transforming her hair from a ponytail to loose waves, however, the duchess gave the outfit a whole new look on Tuesday.

Markle wore this summery Club Monaco midi dress to introduce baby Archie on his first ever royal engagement on Wednesday.

Toby Melville/ Getty Images

The dress comes at a price tag of $US456.

Source: Mail Online



Later, she changed into this $US123 jumpsuit by Everlane and added a pair of gold drop earrings to meet female entrepreneurs working in technology.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/ Getty Images

Source: Everlane.

