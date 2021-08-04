Meghan Markle gifts fans with a video to promote a women’s mentorship project on her 40th birthday, and it shows her acting with ‘best friend’ Melissa McCarthy

Meghan Markle. Archwell

The Duchess of Sussex teamed up with Melissa McCarthy in a comedic video for her 40th birthday.

They promoted Markle’s 40X40 mentorship project for women re-entering the workforce.

The clip had plenty of comedic moments, and Markle addressed the possibility of a “Suits” reunion.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Meghan Markle released a video promoting a women’s mentorship project to celebrate her 40th birthday – and she teamed up with actress Melissa McCarthy to announce the news.

In a video shared on Archewell’s website, the Duchess of Sussex said her project, called 40X40, aims to have 40 activists, world leaders, and friends donate 40 minutes of mentorship to women re-entering the workforce.

“With this time, I hope they each help someone advance a professional life on her own terms, and, I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well,” Markle said in an announcement accompanying the video.

While the purpose of the video was educational, it also gave the duchess and McCarthy the opportunity to show off their comedic talents.

The Duchess of Sussex and Melissa McCarthy. Archewell

McCarthy asked Markle if she wanted to get matching tattoos for her birthday and showed her an illustration of the two of them with “Besties Forever” written underneath.

“Well, you know I have something really similar across my back,” Markle responded.

McCarthy then asked the duchess if a “Suits” reunion could be in the works.

“Okay, I love ‘Suits,’ but why would I do a ‘Suits’ reunion for my birthday?” the duchess asked.

“Why would the cast of ‘Friends’ do a reunion on my birthday?” McCarthy said. “But they did it!”

Adele, Amanda Gorman, Stella McCartney, and more influential women have already signed on to the project

The women invited by the duchess to take part in the 40X40 project include Adele, Amanda Gorman, Amanda Nguyen, Deepak Chopra, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Gloria Steinem, José Andrés, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and Stella McCartney, according to a press release obtained by Insider.

“This effort is being spurred in response to the tens of millions of women around the world who have left the workforce in the past two years (largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic), including two million women in the U.S,” a spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex said in the press release.

“As women continue to reenter the workforce, we believe that mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength,” the spokesperson added.