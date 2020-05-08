Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly living in Tyler Perry's $18 million Beverly Hills mansion

Getty/WPA Pool/Pool Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals and have been living in Los Angeles since leaving Canada.

An anonymous source has told the Daily Mail that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are staying in Tyler Perry’s $US18 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

The Daily Mail does not know if the couple is renting the property, or if they are staying there as guests.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals earlier this year and have been living in Los Angeles since leaving Canada the end of March.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Daily Mail reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are living in Tyler Perry’s $US18 million mansion in Beverly Hills with their 1-year-old son Archie. Sources told the Daily Mail that the couple has been staying in Perry’s home since they stepped down as senior royals and moved to Los Angeles at the end of March.

Perry’s home is a Tuscan-style villa, with 12 bathrooms and eight bedrooms, located in the exclusive Beverly Ridge Estates. Tatler’s Annabel Sampson reports that Paris Hilton used to be a resident of the ritzy, celebrity-packed community.

It’s currently unclear whether the couple is renting the property from Perry, or if they are staying there as his guests; according to the Daily Mail, there is no record of the home ever being sold.

“Meghan and Harry have been extremely cautious to keep their base in LA under wraps. Their team helped them choose the location for their transition to Los Angeles wisely,” a source told the Daily Mail. “Beverly Ridge has its own guarded gate and Tyler’s property has a gate of its own which is watched by their security team. Beverly Ridge is an excellent place to keep out of view. The neighbours are mostly old money and mega-rich business types rather than show business gossips. It goes without saying that the location is stunning – just one of the most beautiful and desirable areas in LA.”

Tatler reports that the couple could potentially have met Perry through mutual friend Oprah Winfrey, as Harry worked on a documentary series with Winfrey and Perry has collaborated on projects with the former talk show host in the past.

Insider’s Emma Taylor previously reported that Meghan and Harry were looking for a more permanent residence of their own in Malibu.

A representative for Meghan and Harry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.