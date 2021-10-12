Meghan King says she bought ‘thousands of dollars’ worth of wedding dresses, and broke tradition by trying them on in front of new husband Cuffe Owens

‘RHOC’ alum Meghan King introduced Cuffe Owens as her ‘man’ on Instagram two weeks ago. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“Real Housewives” star Meghan King married Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Owens, on Monday.

King told Brides she spent “thousands of dollars” on wedding dresses before going for a blazer look.

She also enlisted the help of Owens during the selection process, breaking from tradition.

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Meghan O’Toole King bought “thousands of dollars” worth of wedding dresses and enlisted new husband Cuffe Owens to help pick the right one before their big day, she told Brides.

King and her new husband got married on Monday during an intimate ceremony in front of 50 guests on the front lawn of his childhood home in Pennsylvania, according to the publication.

It added that the event was planned by Owens’ mother Valerie Biden, younger sister to President Joe Biden – who managed to stop by the wedding along with first lady Jill Biden on their way back to Washington DC from Delaware, Insider’s Oma Seddiq previously reported.

President Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden returned to the White House on Monday following his nephew’s wedding. REUTERS

Speaking to Brides, 37-year-old King described how Owens played a key role in searching for the right wedding dress, which ended up being a blazer dress by Rasario – the first outfit she tried on.

“I bought thousands of dollars worth of dresses online – everything from traditional gowns to cocktail dresses off the rack. And, breaking from tradition, I tried all of them on for Cuffe to see,” King said. “We both found ourselves getting caught up in expectations of tradition with the dress when I just decided to wear what felt most like ‘me.'”

A post shared by Meghan King Owens (@meghanking)

On Monday, she shared a photo of herself and Owens from the celebration, captioning it: “We just knew. Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens.”

Their relaxed approach toward wedding planning appears to be in line with the vision the couple had for the actual day, which King said was: “No major frills, no overthinking, no drama.”

King introduced Owens as her “man” to her 1 million Instagram followers on September 25. The reality TV star, who shares three children with her ex-husband Jim Edwards, a former professional baseball player, said her whirlwind romance with Owens, an LA-based attorney, started online.

A post shared by Meghan King Owens (@meghanking)

“We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke,” King said in her Brides interview. “By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours.”

Within a week of meeting each other in person, she said they went back to the East Coast to meet his family and start planning their future together.